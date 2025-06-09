or
'Blessed' Britney Spears Gushes Over Son Jayden as She Rides Shotgun in New Video

Photo of Britney Spears, Jayden Federline.
Source: MEGA;@britneyspears/instagram

'Blessed' Britney Spears gushed over her youngest son, Jayden, in a rare video.

By:

June 9 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is cherishing her time with her youngest son, Jayden.

"He is 6’3 and his hands are so big now !!! How long am I going to be in shock ??? It’s so incredibly crazy, it’s not even funny !!! I’m blessed !!! Just please be careful with my heart too !!! 🙄🙄🙄," the pop star, 43, captioned a video of herself riding shotgun alongside the teenager.

Britney Spears and Jayden's Bond Explored

Britney Spears and Jayden's Bond Explored
Source: MEGA;@britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears reunited with her son Jayden last year.

The "Stronger" singer, who also shares son Sean, 19, with ex Kevin Federline, previously posted a video with Jayden during Christmas, where he was seen opening one of his presents.

"Mamas deserve waaay more respect than they get these days !!!" she captioned the video via Instagram on January 3.

"Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!! He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!! He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays the whole earth shakes !!!" she added.

The musician shares two boys with Kevin Federline.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The musician shares two boys with Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears

The musician previously "consented" to both of her children moving to Hawaii with their father, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told a news outlet at the time.

"It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," he said.

Britney Spears' 'heart is full,' a source said.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears' 'heart is full,' a source said.

Now, it seems like the Grammy winner is soaking in this time as much as she can.

“Britney would have loved to have had Sean join them too, but they did at least video-call with him and he’s promised to visit soon," a source previously dished about Jayden and the singer's reunion. “This is the happiest anyone has seen Britney in years. Her heart is full. She got her Christmas wish — and then some.”

jayden federlines instgram picture
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears is 'serious about getting her life back together,' a source said.

Another source dished that the blonde babe is "serious about getting her life back together" despite rumors swirling about her well-being.

"She’s really showing great signs of being on track and committed to staying healthy. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a 24-hour battle to keep her away from her demons,” the insider added. “The fact is, she can’t afford to have even a single bad influence in her life without the risk of her getting dragged back into her old habits. That’s why her whole staff is getting a reboot top to bottom and only people that can prove they’re on the straight and narrow are being employed.”

