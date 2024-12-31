or
Britney Spears Admits She 'Cries Every Day' Because of 'Miracle' Son Jayden as Duo Bonds After Yearslong Estrangement: Photos

Photo of Jayden James Federline; picture of Britney Spears.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram; MEGA

Britney Spears has been overjoyed while spending time with her son Jayden, 18, recently.

By:

Dec. 31 2024, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is one happy mama.

The pop star has excitedly been sharing updates via Instagram after reuniting with her and ex-husband Kevin Federline's youngest son, Jayden James, for Christmas following a yearslong estrangement.

britney spears cries every day miracle son jayden reunion photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Jayden James Federline recently visited his mom, Britney Spears, for the holidays.

"Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine — I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!" Britney admitted in a social media post shared Tuesday, December 31.

"He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!!" she continued of Jayden, who lives with his father, stepmom Victoria Prince, brother Sean Preston, 19, and their half-siblings in Hawaii.

britney spears cries every day miracle son jayden reunion photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears shares her sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney's caption — which was featured alongside three slightly different photos of Jayden — continued: "He's a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!!"

"When he plays the whole earth shakes !!!" she added, seemingly revealing her youngest son might be following in his mom's footsteps with impressive musical talent.

Britney's recent post comes after the "Circus" singer opened up about having the "best Christmas of [her life]" on Wednesday, December 25.

"I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!" she expressed alongside videos of her and Jayden throughout the special day.

britney spears cries every day miracle son jayden reunion photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears said she hadn't seen her sons in two, 'maybe three,' years.

Britney's eldest son, Sean, didn't appear to make the trip to California with his younger brother for the holidays and it is unclear whether he's spoken to his mother or the status of their estranged relationship.

As OK! previously reported, a source confessed earlier this month that "Jayden coming out to L.A. is massive for Britney."

"It’s something she’s been dreaming of for so long," the insider explained. "She knows that if she wants more time with him, and hopefully Sean Preston too, she’s got to keep things calm and drama-free."

As for what plans the mother-son duo had in store, the confidante said: "Britney’s doing her best not to go overboard but she really wants to spoil Jayden and take him on trips and just soak up every moment she can. But she realizes it’s going to take more than just spoiling him, she knows she needs to show him she’s really changed."

britney spears cries every day miracle son jayden reunion photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears sons don't love when their mom posts stripped-down social media content.

"Britney’s throwing her whole heart into rebuilding her relationship with Jayden and making it all work. And her dream is that Sean Preston will follow him to L.A. next," the source concluded.

While she's believed to be trying her best to show Jayden she has a strong head on her shoulders, Britney hasn't completely put an end to her raunchy social media acts — despite her youngest son previously pleading for his mom to stop posting naked and seductive Instagram uploads.

"It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop," Jayden told Daily Mail in 2022.

"But I'm hoping for me that she will stop," he said at the time.

