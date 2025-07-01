Did Penn Badgley Just Shade Meghann Fahy? Watch the Actor's Strange Video

Badgley casually stretched over one of his legs with the text on the screen, "Butterfly effect is crazy because if I'd never met Meghann Fahy on the set of Gossip Girl my life would be exactly the same."

"Or better idk," he captioned the TikTok.

Fahy made a cameo in Season 3, Episode 3, of Gossip Girl as Devyn, the assistant to a businessman whom Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) is trying to capture the attention of. Meanwhile, Badgley starred as one of the leading characters, Dan Humphrey.