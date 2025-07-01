Did Penn Badgley Just Shade Meghann Fahy? Watch the Actor's Strange Video
Did Penn Badgley just start drama with Meghann Fahy?
The You actor, 38, indicated there may be tension between him and the actress, 35, in an uncanny video from Monday, June 30.
Badgley casually stretched over one of his legs with the text on the screen, "Butterfly effect is crazy because if I'd never met Meghann Fahy on the set of Gossip Girl my life would be exactly the same."
"Or better idk," he captioned the TikTok.
Fahy made a cameo in Season 3, Episode 3, of Gossip Girl as Devyn, the assistant to a businessman whom Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) is trying to capture the attention of. Meanwhile, Badgley starred as one of the leading characters, Dan Humphrey.
Fans took to the comments of the TV star's video to express their confusion over the abrupt feud.
"Is meghann fahy bothering you king?" one fan questioned, while another quipped, "Penn you’re spicy today."
A third wrote, "I won’t tolerate Meghann Fahy slander Mr. Goldberg," referencing his You character, Joe Goldberg.
Penn Badgley Squashes the Dispute
However, Badgley later confirmed he's a fan of Fahy and indicated his post was a joke. Fans assumed it was a marketing tactic to announce the stars' new rom-com film, You Deserve Each Other, where their characters go from lovers to enemies to lovers again.
Badgley also took to Instagram to share his unfiltered thoughts on one of his costar's recent projects, Sirens, on Netflix.
"I don't usually do this, but my wife and I, we just finished Sirens...want to give her her flowers," he started. "Okay, obviously, there's Julianne [Moore], there's Kevin [Bacon], there's Milly [Alcock], but this Meghann Fahy? This newcomer? This refreshing, gawky beauty? Love it. Love you."
Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy Bicker in the Comments
The duo went on to have a spicy — yet sarcastic — exchange in the comments section of the Instagram Reel.
"Penn! This is so kind. Thank you. Tell Domino I say hi. And that her taste is flawless," she wrote while referring to his wife Domino Kirke, before Badgley corrected her, "our* taste."
"Oops haha. Gawky tho," she questioned with a thinking-face emoji.
"I meant it as a compliment!" he clarified. "Long arms are so gorgeous but historically less featured."
"Chill on the body stuff," Fahy quipped.
"Whoa I’ve obviously been very supportive and complimentary but this feels like a trap," the actor clapped back.
"There you go again with that trapping thing. Heard you did a lot of that on your show. I never watched it," she critiqued.