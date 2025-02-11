Diplo Took Acid at the Super Bowl, Admits He 'Microdoses' on the Psychedelic Drug 4 Times a Week
New year, same Diplo.
At the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Sunday, February 9, the music producer admitted while he barely drinks alcohol and doesn't smoke marijuana, he does use other recreational drugs.
"I like acid. I do that," the star, 46, confessed to a reporter. "I’m on it now again. I’m just chilling. It’s a little bit. I’m not, like, tripping. I’m not gonna do backflips."
When asked how he feels on the drug, the DJ said, "I'm not going to suggest to take drugs to people, but if you want to experiment, take a little bit, try it and see how your body reacts."
"It's definitely a lot better than taking like an antidepressant or something," he claimed. "I would rather be on something like that than something chemically that's going to keep you addicted."
Diplo admitted he "microdoses" about "four times a week" but doesn't feel hungover the next day because it completely leaves your body in "like two hours."
"Marijuana, cocaine, alcohol — it takes like weeks to leave your body. Keep your body safe. Keep it like natural," he suggested.
The star posted several party photos from the big game, where he cheered on the Philadelphia Eagles to victory.
"Go birds… New Orleans was a hot sauce flavored gumbo pot of Chiefs a-- whopping," he declared in a social media post. "Yes I djed like 12 parties, poured hot sauce into my eyeballs, tossed beads at Shane Gillis, drank 17 hurricanes and held the Vince Lombardi trophy with Cooper DeJean, Martha Stewart and Guy Fieri."
"And now I’m about to climb a street pole in broad daylight while launching fireworks from a garbage truck because if you think I’m done celebrating my city’s big win you’ve obviously never met a Philly fan. bird gang 🦅💚," he added.
This wasn't the first time Diplo has given an interview while under the influence, as he confessed to Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during their most recent live New Year's Eve broadcast that he was currently "tripping" on the drug.
"Yeah, I did some on the helicopter, on the way here," he said. "I’m not even lying."
"Oh my God, hold on … please tell me — You’re tripping right now?" Cohen asked.
"Yeah, but it’s like a light trip," he replied.
"I wish I was Diplo. I got to say," the Bravo star declared. "I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? ‘I’m Diplo. I do things.'"
Cooper said he wanted to learn more about the DJ and planned to follow him on Instagram.
"I mean … I feel bad about my own boring life compared to Diplo’s," he spilled. "He’s got helicopters and he’s like doing things."
TMZ spoke to Diplo at the Super Bowl.