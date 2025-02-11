or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Diplo
OK LogoNEWS

Diplo Took Acid at the Super Bowl, Admits He 'Microdoses' on the Psychedelic Drug 4 Times a Week

Photo of Diplo and a picture of Diplo at a 2025 Super Bowl party
Source: mega;@diplo/instagram

Diplo doesn't see a problem with taking the drug since he claimed it isn't addictive.

By:

Feb. 11 2025, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

New year, same Diplo.

At the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Sunday, February 9, the music producer admitted while he barely drinks alcohol and doesn't smoke marijuana, he does use other recreational drugs.

Article continues below advertisement
diplo lsd super bowl microdoses times week
Source: @diplo/instagram

Diplo admitted he was microdosing acid while at this year's Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

"I like acid. I do that," the star, 46, confessed to a reporter. "I’m on it now again. I’m just chilling. It’s a little bit. I’m not, like, tripping. I’m not gonna do backflips."

When asked how he feels on the drug, the DJ said, "I'm not going to suggest to take drugs to people, but if you want to experiment, take a little bit, try it and see how your body reacts."

Article continues below advertisement
diplo lsd super bowl microdoses times week
Source: @diplo/instagram

The DJ admitted he uses the drug four times a week.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's definitely a lot better than taking like an antidepressant or something," he claimed. "I would rather be on something like that than something chemically that's going to keep you addicted."

Diplo admitted he "microdoses" about "four times a week" but doesn't feel hungover the next day because it completely leaves your body in "like two hours."

"Marijuana, cocaine, alcohol — it takes like weeks to leave your body. Keep your body safe. Keep it like natural," he suggested.

Article continues below advertisement
diplo lsd super bowl microdoses times week
Source: mega

The music producer refrains from smoking marijuana and said he barely drinks alcohol.

MORE ON:
Diplo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The star posted several party photos from the big game, where he cheered on the Philadelphia Eagles to victory.

"Go birds… New Orleans was a hot sauce flavored gumbo pot of Chiefs a-- whopping," he declared in a social media post. "Yes I djed like 12 parties, poured hot sauce into my eyeballs, tossed beads at Shane Gillis, drank 17 hurricanes and held the Vince Lombardi trophy with Cooper DeJean, Martha Stewart and Guy Fieri."

"And now I’m about to climb a street pole in broad daylight while launching fireworks from a garbage truck because if you think I’m done celebrating my city’s big win you’ve obviously never met a Philly fan. bird gang 🦅💚," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

This wasn't the first time Diplo has given an interview while under the influence, as he confessed to Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during their most recent live New Year's Eve broadcast that he was currently "tripping" on the drug.

"Yeah, I did some on the helicopter, on the way here," he said. "I’m not even lying."

Article continues below advertisement
diplo lsd super bowl microdoses times week
Source: mega

Diplo was also on acid while chatting live with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during this past year's New Year's Eve celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh my God, hold on … please tell me — You’re tripping right now?" Cohen asked.

"Yeah, but it’s like a light trip," he replied.

"I wish I was Diplo. I got to say," the Bravo star declared. "I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? ‘I’m Diplo. I do things.'"

Cooper said he wanted to learn more about the DJ and planned to follow him on Instagram.

"I mean … I feel bad about my own boring life compared to Diplo’s," he spilled. "He’s got helicopters and he’s like doing things."

TMZ spoke to Diplo at the Super Bowl.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.