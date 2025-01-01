Diplo Shocks Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper by Confessing He's 'Tripping' on LSD During New Year's Eve Interview: Watch
Diplo just made a huge confession — on live TV!
As Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper hosted New Year’s Eve Live with Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper on Tuesday, December 31, the singer, 46, revealed he was tripping on LSD, which shocked the hosts.
In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Bravo star, 56, asked Diplo: "What's the most conventional place that you've done LSD?" to which the DJ said, "Right now."
Cohen exclaimed as Cooper, 57, burst out laughing.
“Yeah, I did some on the helicopter, on the way here,” Diplo replied.
“I’m not even lying,” he added.
“Oh my God, hold on … please tell me — You’re tripping right now?” Cohen said.
“Yeah, but it’s like a light trip,” Diplo shared, adding that he was "microdosing."
Meanwhile, the CNN anchor thought the whole thing was hilarious. “I wish I was Diplo. I got to say. I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? ‘I’m Diplo. I do things,'" he said.
Cooper then said he needs to be more in the know about Diplo's life going forward. “I’m absolutely going to start,” Cooper said, referring to how he wants to follow him on Instagram. “I mean … I feel bad about my own boring life compared to Diplo’s. He’s got helicopters and he’s like doing things.”
The co-host added that Diplo “did like four shots while we were talking, adding: “And he’s going to play. How does he work? How does anybody do anything? I’ve had four shots. I just want to go to sleep."
Of course, people couldn't help but react to the revelation. One person wrote, "This is so on brand for him. He was in a group with Labrinth and Sia called LSD after all," while another said, "Doesn’t surprise me."
A third added, "That's a crazy move, honestly," while another said, "Casually admitting to taking a schedule I controlled substance on live tv……Gotta love the self snitching."
This isn't the first time Diplo has been open about what substances he takes. "my new years resolution is to do drugs and work out with a bunch of ropes and rocks," he wrote in January 2020 via Instagram.
In March 2023, Diplo said he dropped acid before running the Los Angeles marathon.
“I probably took half a tab of acid at the marathon, but it really motivated me, because I was running at the fastest pace I’ve ever ran,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.
“You also have all these runners around you, so your energy’s there. I was running a seven-minute mile for the first eight miles, which is crazy. I really paid for it in the end of the marathon. But that first two hours was a breeze, man. It was so fast. And maybe acid has a different effect on people, but for me, those first two hours, which is usually the scariest part of a marathon, just went by so quickly," he added.