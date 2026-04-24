Disgraced College Football Coach Sherrone Moore's Mistress Breaks Down While Revealing She Lost His Baby

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore's mistress is speaking out. In an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Friday, April 24, Paige Shiver revealed she got pregnant by the married father during their yearslong relationship while serving as his assistant. Shiver, 32, unfortunately lost the baby due to a rare genetic disorder called Pompe Disease. Visibly emotional, she explained, "Multiple doctors and experts told me that it wouldn't be right or healthy for me to keep the baby."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram Paige Shiver got pregnant by the former head coach.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Good Morning America/youtube The pair's relationship began in 2022.

Per the National Organization for Rare Diseases, Pompe disease can cause “heart problems in addition to generalized skeletal muscle weakness and a life expectancy of less than 2 years, if untreated." When ABC News' Linsey Davis asked if she wanted to keep the baby, a choked up Shiver responded that she did as her chin quivered. Moore, 40, knew about the pregnancy and her decision to not proceed with it, she shared. "He said, 'You have to do what's right for your body,'" Shiver recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Could Fire Me in a Second'

Source: Good Morning America/youtube Paige Shiver admitted he could've had her fired 'in a second.'

She ultimately reported their "inappropriate relationship" to the university, leading to Moore's termination late last year. On whether she loved him, Shiver told Davis: "Back then, I did, but obviously looking back at things and really reflecting on what happened, what was happening, that's not love at all." The pair's relationship began while she was an intern in 2022. She was eventually promoted to be his executive assistant when he became head coach in 2024. "He could fire me in a second," Shiver admitted.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Grabbing Butter Knives'

Source: Good Morning America/youtube Sherrone Moore was arrested following his termination.

Moore was notably arrested the same day he was fired on December 10, 2025, after Shiver claimed he came to her home and threatened self-harm. "All of the sudden I hear footsteps and they're getting closer and louder, so I'm like, 'C---.' So I run to my door to try to lock it," she recounted. "He barges in and he's standing this close to me and he said, 'You ruined my life, why would you do this to me?' And I started backing up and he starts following me." When asked whether she feared for her life in that moment, Shiver replied, "Oh my gosh, yes. He's 6'4" and he comes in with his hood up, looking down at me saying I ruined his life, crying and he starts coming at me and I tell him to leave." She revealed he started "grabbing butter knives."

'Unlawful Entry and Aggressive Attack'

Source: mega He was sentenced to probation earlier this month.