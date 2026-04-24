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Disgraced College Football Coach Sherrone Moore's Mistress Breaks Down While Revealing She Lost His Baby

composite photo of sherrone moore and paige shiver
Source: Good Morning America/youtube; mega

The couple's 'inappropriate relationship' led to Sherrone Moore's termination in December 2025.

April 24 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

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Ex-University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore's mistress is speaking out.

In an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Friday, April 24, Paige Shiver revealed she got pregnant by the married father during their yearslong relationship while serving as his assistant.

Shiver, 32, unfortunately lost the baby due to a rare genetic disorder called Pompe Disease. Visibly emotional, she explained, "Multiple doctors and experts told me that it wouldn't be right or healthy for me to keep the baby."

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Source: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

Paige Shiver got pregnant by the former head coach.

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image of The pair's relationship began in 2022.
Source: Good Morning America/youtube

The pair's relationship began in 2022.

Per the National Organization for Rare Diseases, Pompe disease can cause “heart problems in addition to generalized skeletal muscle weakness and a life expectancy of less than 2 years, if untreated."

When ABC News' Linsey Davis asked if she wanted to keep the baby, a choked up Shiver responded that she did as her chin quivered.

Moore, 40, knew about the pregnancy and her decision to not proceed with it, she shared.

"He said, 'You have to do what's right for your body,'" Shiver recalled.

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'He Could Fire Me in a Second'

image of Paige Shiver admitted he could've had her fired 'in a second.'
Source: Good Morning America/youtube

Paige Shiver admitted he could've had her fired 'in a second.'

She ultimately reported their "inappropriate relationship" to the university, leading to Moore's termination late last year.

On whether she loved him, Shiver told Davis: "Back then, I did, but obviously looking back at things and really reflecting on what happened, what was happening, that's not love at all."

The pair's relationship began while she was an intern in 2022. She was eventually promoted to be his executive assistant when he became head coach in 2024.

"He could fire me in a second," Shiver admitted.

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'Grabbing Butter Knives'

image of Sherrone Moore was arrested following his termination.
Source: Good Morning America/youtube

Sherrone Moore was arrested following his termination.

Moore was notably arrested the same day he was fired on December 10, 2025, after Shiver claimed he came to her home and threatened self-harm.

"All of the sudden I hear footsteps and they're getting closer and louder, so I'm like, 'C---.' So I run to my door to try to lock it," she recounted. "He barges in and he's standing this close to me and he said, 'You ruined my life, why would you do this to me?' And I started backing up and he starts following me."

When asked whether she feared for her life in that moment, Shiver replied, "Oh my gosh, yes. He's 6'4" and he comes in with his hood up, looking down at me saying I ruined his life, crying and he starts coming at me and I tell him to leave."

She revealed he started "grabbing butter knives."

'Unlawful Entry and Aggressive Attack'

image of He was sentenced to probation earlier this month.
Source: mega

He was sentenced to probation earlier this month.

Moore was sentenced to 18 months of probation on April 14. He was also fined by $1,000.

"I think he should have gotten more punishment for what he did," Shiver said.

Her attorneys, Andrew M. Stroth and Steven A. Hart, also slammed his sentence in a statement to People, saying it "does not reflect the seriousness of Moore's unlawful entry and aggressive attack on Ms. Shiver on December 10th."

Moore's attorney, Ellen Michaels, said in a statement to ABC News, "Sherrone Moore has closed this chapter."

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