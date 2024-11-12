or
Former Disney Channel Star Skai Jackson, 22, Pregnant With First Child 2 Months After She Was Arrested But Not Charged for Domestic Violence

Skai Jackson's baby daddy isn't a celebrity.

Nov. 12 2024, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

Skai Jackson is all grown up — and expecting!

On Tuesday, November 12, the former Disney Channel star confirmed she's pregnant with her first child.

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson revealed she's pregnant with her first child.

"I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects," she raved to a news outlet. "My heart is so full!"

The young actress' growing baby bump was on full display in recently published photos, as she rocked a white crop top and jeans while strolling with a friend.

The actress' boyfriend has not been publicly identified.

The star's boyfriend and the father of her child has not been publicly identified — however, they've had a rocky romance, as in August, she was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly getting into an altercation with him.

An initial report claimed Jackson — who denied getting physical — pushed him, but no charges were ever filed and she was released.

A spokesperson at the time stated, "Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding."

"We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind," they continued. "Skai looks forward to putting this behind her."

In August, the mom-to-be was arrested for domestic battery but then released, with a spokesman claiming it was a misunderstanding.

A week after the ordeal, Jackson returned to social media but refused to answer fans' questions about the drama during a TikTok Live.

"She’s answering everything else except our questions," one person declared in a comment on the feed, as the Jessie alum focused on discussing her upcoming roles instead.

Jackson exclusively told OK! in March that she struggles with social media, which she knows she has to utilize to promote her projects.

"It was something that was hard for me to adjust to because I was never really used to people commenting on things that I made. It was hard," she confessed. "I'm such a private person as well, so you have to remember to post on Instagram."

Jackson's first role was an appearance on 'Sesame Street' in 2006.

When the Bunk'd star does end up coming across rude remarks online, she tells herself to log off.

"That's something I learned at a really early age — your mental health comes before anything. I am like, 'It's time for a break. It's time to disengage,'" Jackson explained. "Sometimes I even like to get out of California and fully disengage from everyone and everything, but I feel like that's a healthy thing to do even if you're in the spotlight or not."

People confirmed the actress' pregnancy.

