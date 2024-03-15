Skai Jackson Admits She Doesn't 'Read' Social Media Comments: 'I Just Care About the People That Support Me'
Since Skai Jackson entered showbiz at such a young age, she was on social media at 10 years old — something she "didn't really want to do," but it came with the territory.
"You kind of have to use it when you have things to promote. So I did it, and it was something that was hard for me to adjust to because I was never really used to people commenting on things that I made. It was hard. I'm such a private person as well, so you have to remember to post on Instagram. It's a nerve-wracking thing to think about, but I'm definitely used to it now. It's honestly another full-time job!" the 21-year-old star, who partnered with multicultural hair and skin care brand Cantu Beauty to officially announce a line of new reformulated products made with organic ingredients and boosted moisture to keep wavy, curly, and coily hair healthy, all powered by certified organic fair trade shea butter in collaboration with the Global Shea Alliance, exclusively tells OK!.
"It's a lot, but I'm used to it now. I have this routine. I'll probably post once or twice a week and then that's it. Then I get off social media because I feel like you have to disconnect," the actress continues. "I like to disconnect from everything when I'm with my friends. I want to enjoy life and live in the moment. It's great to have that balance."
Fortunately, the Descendants 3 starlet knows when she needs to put her phone down. "That's something I learned at a really early age — your mental health comes before anything. I am like, 'It's time for a break. It's time to disengage.' Sometimes I even like to get out of California and fully disengage from everyone and everything, but I feel like that's a healthy thing to do even if you're in the spotlight or not."
With almost 9 million followers on Instagram, there's always someone commenting on her photos, but the brunette beauty shrugs off the haters. "People wouldn't say these things to your face, and I feel like a lot of people that say hurtful things have been hurt in the past," she shares. "All I can do is pray for anyone that is feeling like they should put hate on someone. Obviously they're going through something, and hopefully they can get through that. But I don't listen to rude comments. I simply don't care. I just care about the people that support me. There's so many supporters in my life than haters."
Since Jackson entered the industry at such a young age, she's crossed many things off her bucket list, and she hopes to reveal more plans down the line. "My fans have stuck with me for so many years, and I feel like we've kind of grown up together because at one point we were the same age, and now they're about to be 22 as well. It's fun. This industry is definitely crazy, fun and amazing in its own way, and I'm blessed to be able to have these opportunities and live life to the fullest," she gushes.
The Jessie alum is thrilled she made a name for herself after all these years. "It's so amazing to see all the girls before me who I used to look up to and now I watch them flourish and thrive," she says. "It's very nice to hear when people put me in that category like, 'Look at what she's doing right now. It's so nice to see her grow, etc.' I love that, and it keeps me growing and keeps me on the right track that I'm doing the right thing. It's really nice and empowering to be in that category."
Though Jackson is keeping quiet about what's next for her, she was thrilled to talk about her role as Cantu Beauty’s new Brand Ambassador.
"It's super exciting for me because Cantu was a product I would always use as a little girl. Being able to get this opportunity to work with them is amazing," she gushes. "But what made me want to work with them is not only do they care about what people say about their products, but they take that into account and put that into the product."
The exciting lineup of new products includes a Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo, Hydrating Cream Conditioner, Curl Activator Cream, Coconut Curling Cream, Shea Butter Leave-in Conditioning Repair Cream, and Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream. Each product is meticulously crafted to cater to the unique needs of textured hair consumers around the world.
This partnership isn't just about showing off amazing hair, but it's about promoting confidence and authenticity — something Jackson can get behind. "I'm from New York, and I would always go into a beauty supply store with my mom when I was younger and Cantu was on the shelf. I have super thick hair, and it's hard to find products I love. It either loves my hair or completely hates it, but I love Cantu! My hair has never felt better!" she states.
"Cantu has taken the time to accelerate and help out everyone with their needs," she adds.