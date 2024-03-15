Skai Jackson Admits She Doesn't 'Read' Social Media Comments: 'I Just Care About the People That Support Me'

Since Jackson entered the industry at such a young age, she's crossed many things off her bucket list, and she hopes to reveal more plans down the line. "My fans have stuck with me for so many years, and I feel like we've kind of grown up together because at one point we were the same age, and now they're about to be 22 as well. It's fun. This industry is definitely crazy, fun and amazing in its own way, and I'm blessed to be able to have these opportunities and live life to the fullest," she gushes.

The Jessie alum is thrilled she made a name for herself after all these years. "It's so amazing to see all the girls before me who I used to look up to and now I watch them flourish and thrive," she says. "It's very nice to hear when people put me in that category like, 'Look at what she's doing right now. It's so nice to see her grow, etc.' I love that, and it keeps me growing and keeps me on the right track that I'm doing the right thing. It's really nice and empowering to be in that category."