Disney Star Skai Jackson Arrested for Domestic Battery After Altercation With Her Boyfriend
Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson ran into trouble when she was arrested on August 9 for domestic battery after getting into an altercation with her boyfriend, a news outlet confirmed on Tuesday, August 13.
The Jessie star, 22, and her boyfriend were at University CityWalk in Hollywood, Calif., when security noticed them bickering, a rep for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
Security called police after they claimed Jackson pushed her boyfriend more than once. The authorities detained the couple until local authorities arrived on the scene and looked over the footage, which allegedly showed Jackson shoving her boyfriend twice.
Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, but she was cited and released a few hours later. The case will be reviewed by the L.A. County District Attorney's office to see if the charges are justified.
Though the footage is out there, Jackson and her boyfriend denied they got into a physical fight. Instead, they said they're engaged and expecting their first child together.
Not much is known about Jackson's boyfriend, as they have yet to go public. In February, she posted a Snapchat in which she posed next to a mystery man — but there was an emoji over his face.
“Showing my new BF,” she captioned the mirror selfie.
Jackson, who played Zuri Ross on Jessie from 2011 to 2015 and reprised the role on the spinoff Bunk’d from 2015 to 2018, previously told OK! she doesn't pay attention to social media all that much.
"You kind of have to use it when you have things to promote. So I did it, and it was something that was hard for me to adjust to because I was never really used to people commenting on things that I made. It was hard. I'm such a private person as well, so you have to remember to post on Instagram. It's a nerve-wracking thing to think about, but I'm definitely used to it now. It's honestly another full-time job!" she previously shared of her relationship with certain apps.
"It's a lot, but I'm used to it now. I have this routine. I'll probably post once or twice a week and then that's it. Then I get off social media because I feel like you have to disconnect," the actress continued. "I like to disconnect from everything when I'm with my friends. I want to enjoy life and live in the moment. It's great to have that balance."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six reported on Jackson's arrest.