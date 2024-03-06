Hollywood Jailbirds: 12 Disney Channel Stars Who Have Been Arrested
Adam Hicks
Zeke and Luther alum Adam Hicks was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of armed robberies after he and his girlfriend Danni Tamburo reportedly pointed guns and demanded money from people.
He pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, and his attorney cited a mental health issue that postponed his arraignment. But three years after the crime happened, Hicks was sentenced to five years in prison.
Anneliese van der Pol
In 2006, Anneliese van der Pol faced a legal issue for driving under the influence and having a blood-alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit. The That's So Raven and Raven's Home star took alcohol education classes on top of the 36 months of probation and a $2,844 fine she was slapped with.
Audrey Whitby
Audrey Whitby, who appeared on Liv and Maddie and So Random!, was detained after joining a protest after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. Officers in the area reportedly tied their wrists using plastic zip ties, and they were only released after they were issued citations.
Daniel Samonas
Wizards of Waverly Place actor Daniel Samonas was arrested for driving under the influence in Nevada at Burning Man in 2018. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was fined $550 after the hearing.
David Henrie
Before Samonas was taken into police custody, his costar David Henrie was also cuffed a day prior and was charged with possession of a loaded handgun — M&P Shield 9mm pistol — at Los Angeles International Airport Terminal 2.
He later issued a statement to apologize for the situation and claimed he unintentionally brought the firearm, which he legally owned.
"I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA's efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country," he went on. "More than anything I am humiliated an embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process."
Debby Ryan
In 2016, the then-22-year-old Debby Ryan was booked for driving under the influence as she failed to pass a breathalyzer test after hitting another vehicle. Her blood-alcohol level at that time was higher than .08.
The Suite Life on Deck and Radio Rebel actress published a tweet to apologize for her actions.
"Over the last few days I have had the chance to think about my actions, and I wish I had used better judgement," Ryan said. "I recognize that I am a role model and have always worked hard to set a good example for my millions of fans. I am so sorry to disappoint everyone."
Jake T. Austin
Another Wizards of Waverly Place star had an earlier run-in with the law before Samonas and Henrie's incidents.
In November 2013, then-18-year-old Jake T. Austin was sent behind bars for a DUI. He was initially charged with two counts of DUI: one was a speeding charge to which he pleaded no contest.
Austin was sentenced to 24 months probation afterward.
Kirsten Storms
Kim Possible star Kirsten Storms also committed a DUI that led to her arrest in 2007. She reportedly threw a lit cigarette on the Ventura Freeway and failed sobriety tests.
The authorities booked her for a misdemeanor and released her a few hours later after posting a $5,000 bail.
Lalaine
Lalaine was ordered to undergo a drug-treatment program, Asian American Drug Abuse Program, after pleading guilty to possession of crystal meth in 2007. The Lizzie McGuire actress' charge was soon removed after completing the treatment.
Phill Lewis
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck actor Phill Lewis had a run-in with the law before starring in the franchise. He was charged with manslaughter and a DUI in December 19991 when he was only 24.
Lewis, whose "blood measured three times the legal limit of intoxication," killed the then 21-year-old Isabel Duarte.
Ronni Hawk
In July 2020, Stuck in the Middle actress Ronni Hawk was booked on one felony count of corporal injury after causing harm to her then-boyfriend. Police saw visible injuries on the man at the scene upon their arrival, and they took Hawk into custody, where she was charged with domestic battery, brandishing a knife and assault with a deadly weapon — all misdemeanors.
Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf has a long list of legal troubles over the years, starting with a theft charge when he stole a pair of sneakers and a Gameboy game.
He was also arrested in 2007 for refusing to leave a Walgreens in Chicago and in 2008 for a misdemeanor DUI.
In the years thereafter, LaBeouf found himself in some sticky situations, including a a bar fight, disorderly conduct, harassment and misdemeanor public intoxication.