Hollywood Jailbirds: 12 Disney Channel Stars Who Have Been Arrested

Before Samonas was taken into police custody, his costar David Henrie was also cuffed a day prior and was charged with possession of a loaded handgun — M&P Shield 9mm pistol — at Los Angeles International Airport Terminal 2.

He later issued a statement to apologize for the situation and claimed he unintentionally brought the firearm, which he legally owned.

"I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA's efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country," he went on. "More than anything I am humiliated an embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process."