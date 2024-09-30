Dive into 'Sky Lagoon': Iceland's Most Luxurious & Breathtaking New Wellness Attraction

From the moment you arrive, Sky Lagoon mesmerizes with its sweeping views of the ocean, jagged cliffs, and skies that seem to stretch forever. But it’s when you step into the 70-meter infinity-edge lagoon that the true magic begins. Warm, mineral-rich water sourced from geothermal springs surrounds you as you float along, with the crisp Icelandic air swirling above.

And now, with the Skjól expansion, the wellness journey is deeper and more connected to Icelandic tradition than ever before. As part of the enhanced seven-step ritual, guests can now enjoy the newly introduced Ylur sauna, which features the largest single-pane glass window in Iceland.

“For Icelandic people, Skjól is more than just a word; it’s a shelter from the storm and a moment of peace,” says Albertsdottir.

Skjól provides a serene escape for every guest, whether you're seeking calm or craving a deeper connection to the land. The ritual’s new element, Saft, brings you even closer to Iceland’s natural bounty—a traditional elixir infused with krækiber (crowberries), known for their vitality and found only in the lava fields.