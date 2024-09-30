Dive into 'Sky Lagoon': Iceland's Most Luxurious & Breathtaking New Wellness Attraction
Ready to immerse yourself in an Icelandic experience that brings you closer to the raw beauty and soul of Icelandic traditions? Look no further as OK! takes you inside the enchanting Sky Lagoon, Iceland’s premier geothermal spa, where wellness meets heritage and relaxation is redefined.
Just minutes from the bustling streets of Reykjavik, Sky Lagoon sits on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, seamlessly blending luxury with the untamed beauty of Iceland’s dramatic landscape. But what’s really making waves this season is the highly anticipated recent opening of Skjól, a stunning expansion that celebrates Iceland’s rich bathing culture like never before.
Opening its doors on August 22, 2024, Skjól offers a new, re-imagined ritual designed to immerse guests in the ancient traditions of Iceland while embracing the wild, natural elements of the land. “Skjól is an invitation to partake in a ritual that is as ancient as the land itself,” Helga Albertsdottir, Managing Director of Sky Lagoon, exclusively tells OK! “It’s more than just a spa experience—it’s a sanctuary.”
From the moment you arrive, Sky Lagoon mesmerizes with its sweeping views of the ocean, jagged cliffs, and skies that seem to stretch forever. But it’s when you step into the 70-meter infinity-edge lagoon that the true magic begins. Warm, mineral-rich water sourced from geothermal springs surrounds you as you float along, with the crisp Icelandic air swirling above.
And now, with the Skjól expansion, the wellness journey is deeper and more connected to Icelandic tradition than ever before. As part of the enhanced seven-step ritual, guests can now enjoy the newly introduced Ylur sauna, which features the largest single-pane glass window in Iceland.
“For Icelandic people, Skjól is more than just a word; it’s a shelter from the storm and a moment of peace,” says Albertsdottir.
Skjól provides a serene escape for every guest, whether you're seeking calm or craving a deeper connection to the land. The ritual’s new element, Saft, brings you even closer to Iceland’s natural bounty—a traditional elixir infused with krækiber (crowberries), known for their vitality and found only in the lava fields.
Sky Lagoon’s commitment to sustainability is another reason this destination stands apart from the pack. Built with local materials like black lava rock and moss, the lagoon honors the landscape, creating a minimal environmental footprint while offering maximum comfort.
Every detail, from the architecture to the natural elements of the water and steam, reflects the balance between Iceland’s past and present. But what really sets Sky Lagoon apart is how effortlessly it combines Icelandic history with modern luxury, offering an experience that doesn’t just leave you refreshed; it leaves you with a deep sense of connection to this magical land.
Whether you’re soaking in the warm lagoon as Northern Lights dance overhead or sipping on the revitalizing Saft elixir in the Skjól ritual, each moment is carefully crafted to transport you beyond the ordinary. And let’s not forget the timeless turf houses, built into the earth itself, which offer shelter and solitude in a design that dates back centuries.
Curious about the best time to visit? The great news is that Sky Lagoon is a destination for all seasons. In summer, the midnight sun bathes the lagoon in a golden glow, while in winter, you can bask in cozy warmth as you float under a starry sky, hoping to catch a glimpse of the northern lights. With the changing seasons, each visit promises a unique experience.
For those craving more excitement after unwinding at Sky Lagoon, Pursuit Collection has another treat: FlyOver ICELAND. This thrilling 4D adventure takes you on a spectacular journey over Iceland's most breathtaking landscapes. From roaring waterfalls and volcanic craters to ice-capped peaks and rugged coastlines, the flight simulation immerses you in Iceland's natural wonders. With state-of-the-art motion technology, you'll feel the wind in your hair, the mist of waterfalls on your skin, and the sensation of soaring above glaciers and lava fields.
Much like FlyOver Chicago—which OK! had the pleasure of experiencing earlier this year, now also showing at the FlyOver Iceland location—FlyOver Iceland delivers an exhilarating ride that captures the essence of the country, offering a once-in-a-lifetime view of its untamed beauty, all from the comfort of a 4D seat.
But don’t wait to book your trip to Iceland to experience these newest attractions—the Skjól expansion at Sky Lagoon is already drawing attention from around the world. Whether you're a curious traveler or a wellness enthusiast, this is a must-see on your Icelandic itinerary. As Managing Director Helga Albertsdottir puts it, “Sky Lagoon offers a sanctuary for the present, while honoring the past.”
So, whether you’re seeking relaxation, adventure, or a little bit of both, Sky Lagoon caters for all interests and is quickly becoming one of Iceland’s 'Must Visit' attractions.
From the warm waters of the lagoon to the spectacular views from the Ylur sauna, this is a wellness journey like no other, a place you don’t just visit — you experience.