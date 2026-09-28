'Jersey Shore' Star DJ Pauly D Proposes to Nikki Hall in Las Vegas: Watch the Epic Moment

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Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio Jr. and Nikki Hall are officially taking their relationship to the next level! On Sunday, September 27, the Jersey Shore alum got down on one knee and proposed to the influencer and businesswoman after more than six years together. In the clip, DelVecchio Jr. popped the question inside Sin City's Omnia Dayclub, where the couple walked onto a platform as a crowd below pulled out their phones to capture the moment.

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Source: @OMNIADAYCLUB/INSTAGRAM DJ Pauly D proposed to Nikki Hall at Omnia Dayclub in Las Vegas on September 27.

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Hall appeared to get emotional as she steadied herself before DelVecchio Jr. slipped the ring onto her finger. The couple also brought plenty of color to the celebration. Hall wore a bright yellow-orange cover-up, while the reality star sported a white sleeveless top layered under a black button-down polo shirt and gray shorts.

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‘She Said Yes’

Source: @OMNIADAYCLUB/INSTAGRAM Nikki Hall became emotional as DJ Pauly D placed the engagement ring on her finger.

After the proposal, DelVecchio Jr. turned to the crowd and shared the big news. “She said yes,” she yelled as fans filmed the special moment and cheered the couple on. The video then showed the couple warmly embracing. “Things just got serious,” the club captioned the post. “Congratulations to @djpaulyd and Nikki Hall for their engagement.”

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Hall Shared a Sweet Message

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Source: @OMNIADAYCLUB/INSTAGRAM Nikki Hall later shared photos from the proposal and reflected on their years together.

Later that night, Hall took to Instagram with a carousel of photos from their engagement. “We’ve spent these years choosing each other, growing together, building a life we love and never rushing a chapter just because the world was ready to read it,” she wrote in the caption. “No pressure. No timeline. Just ours — and God’s. & as always, His timing was perfect. The easiest YES I’ve ever said @djpaulyd." The couple's journey began years before their engagement, when they first crossed paths on reality TV.

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How Pauly D and Hall's Romance Began

Source: MEGA The couple first met while filming MTV's 'Double Shot of Love' in 2019.