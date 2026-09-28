'Jersey Shore' Star DJ Pauly D Proposes to Nikki Hall in Las Vegas: Watch the Epic Moment
Sept. 28 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio Jr. and Nikki Hall are officially taking their relationship to the next level!
On Sunday, September 27, the Jersey Shore alum got down on one knee and proposed to the influencer and businesswoman after more than six years together.
In the clip, DelVecchio Jr. popped the question inside Sin City's Omnia Dayclub, where the couple walked onto a platform as a crowd below pulled out their phones to capture the moment.
Hall appeared to get emotional as she steadied herself before DelVecchio Jr. slipped the ring onto her finger.
The couple also brought plenty of color to the celebration. Hall wore a bright yellow-orange cover-up, while the reality star sported a white sleeveless top layered under a black button-down polo shirt and gray shorts.
‘She Said Yes’
After the proposal, DelVecchio Jr. turned to the crowd and shared the big news.
“She said yes,” she yelled as fans filmed the special moment and cheered the couple on. The video then showed the couple warmly embracing.
“Things just got serious,” the club captioned the post. “Congratulations to @djpaulyd and Nikki Hall for their engagement.”
Hall Shared a Sweet Message
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Later that night, Hall took to Instagram with a carousel of photos from their engagement.
“We’ve spent these years choosing each other, growing together, building a life we love and never rushing a chapter just because the world was ready to read it,” she wrote in the caption. “No pressure. No timeline. Just ours — and God’s. & as always, His timing was perfect. The easiest YES I’ve ever said @djpaulyd."
The couple's journey began years before their engagement, when they first crossed paths on reality TV.
How Pauly D and Hall's Romance Began
The two first met while filming MTV's Double Shot of Love in 2019. Hall made it to the finale, but DelVecchio Jr. ultimately chose to leave the show single.
Hall returned for Season 2, giving the pair another chance to reconnect. This time, their relationship continued beyond the cameras as they decided to pursue a romance in real life.
Their relationship grew even closer during the COVID-19 pandemic when they quarantined together in Las Vegas. Hall later began making select appearances on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
DelVecchio Jr. opened up about their relationship during a Season 4 confessional in 2020.
“Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend,” the DJ explained. “Nikki and I, we left Double Shot with a connection, and we rebuilt that connection on Double Shot 2. It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown. This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse. It pulled [my] tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”