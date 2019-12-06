Is Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio ready for love again? The Jersey Shore star was recently spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend Nikki Hall. The pair first met on DJ Pauly D’s reality dating series, Double Shot at Love, earlier this year.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Is Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio ready for love again? The Jersey Shore star was recently spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend Nikki Hall. The pair first met on DJ Pauly D’s reality dating series, Double Shot at Love, earlier this year.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!