Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Spills on Pauly D and Nikki's Relationship After Epic Jamaica Trip: 'It's Fresh and Fun!'

Mike 'The Situation' dished on Pauly D and Nikki’s relationship after their Jamaica trip.

June 9 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino opened up about Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Nikki Hall's evolving relationship.

The discussion follows the cast's memorable trip to Nikki's hometown in Jamaica.

"It's great to see that dynamic. It's new, it's fresh, it's fun. And it's also great to see that side of Pauly, you know, in such a … in a very healthy, committed relationship," Sorrentino 41, shared about his castmate, who is 44, and Hall, 33, ahead of the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8.

Sorrentino highlighted the bond between Hall and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, saying, "It's great that my wife has, like, another bestie on the show, as well. It just adds this new fun dynamic to the show that I'm sure the fans are eager to see."

The DJ and Hall first crossed paths on the MTV reality show Double Shot at Love. Their connection blossomed quickly, culminating in them moving in together during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Though Hall initially took a step back from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2022 following a confrontation with costar Angelina Pivarnick, she made a triumphant return in the latter half of Season 7 and is set to appear more frequently in the upcoming season.

Reflecting on the Jamaica trip, the author revealed it was particularly meaningful as it marked his first international vacation since his release from prison in 2019, where he served eight months for tax evasion.

"It was fire because Uncle Sam gave me back my passport," he noted. "So [I haven't] been able to travel for the past, you know, decade and so now I'm able to travel freely."

For Sorrentino, traveling with his closest friends made the trip even more sweet.

"I've been doing everything right for many, many years. I've been sober. I've paid my debts to society, I did my probation, my community service and all that other things," he explained. "So now, like, my reward is I got my passport back."

Despite the significance of his Jamaican getaway, Sorrentino revealed his all-time favorite vacation.

"I'd have to say the favorite vacation for me was probably Miami. We went to Miami twice. The squad always loves Miami," he added. "It was the start of a new version of Big Daddy Sitch for me. It was my … the start of my sober journey. I proposed to my Laurens."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 premiered on MTV Thursday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

