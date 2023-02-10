Legal Documents Will Name High Profile 'Alleged Perpetrators' Associated With Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Scheme: Report
Legal documents filled with the names of friends, victims, business partners and "alleged perpetrators" associated with Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking crimes are finally set to be unsealed.
The final assortment of documents are said to contain 167 different names, at least one of which is a known "public figure."
It's been reported that Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew — who settled a lawsuit last February after being accused of having sex with trafficking survivor Virginia Giuffre — are both on the list.
Other political figures, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, have had ties to Epstein and his ex partner Ghislaine Maxwell, but it is presently unknown if either man, or any other major public figures will be named in the damning documents.
There have been ongoing attempts to have the court filings unsealed ever since before the disgraced businessman reportedly died by suicide in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019. Until now, the process has been slow as signatures of those mentioned in the paperwork approving of their names being made public had to be collected first.
However, it's long been suspected the Duke of York would be among the names of "alleged perpetrators" due to his past friendship with Epstein and his rumored romantic entanglement with Maxwell.
As OK! previously reported, Giuffre slammed the royal with a lawsuit back in August 2021, claiming that she'd been sex trafficked by Epstein and forced to have intimate encounters with the Prince on more than one occasion when she was 17-years-old.
A primary piece of evidence was a photograph of him with his arm slung around the waist of a teenage Giuffre. However, Maxwell — who is currently serving out a 20 year prison sentence — has claimed that she believes the picture in question is a fake.
"There is no original of that photo, (just) copies of copies and parts of it, according to some experts, look like it has been photoshopped," she alleged in a January interview. "I don't remember her in my home. I know that Virginia travelled with Jeffrey, and so it’s entirely possible ... But the photo doesn’t appear to be real. And I don’t recall it being taken."
DailyMail was first to report that the documents and names will be unsealed.
