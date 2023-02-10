Legal Documents Will Name High Profile 'Alleged Perpetrators' Associated With Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Scheme: Report

As OK! previously reported, Giuffre slammed the royal with a lawsuit back in August 2021, claiming that she'd been sex trafficked by Epstein and forced to have intimate encounters with the Prince on more than one occasion when she was 17-years-old.

A primary piece of evidence was a photograph of him with his arm slung around the waist of a teenage Giuffre. However, Maxwell — who is currently serving out a 20 year prison sentence — has claimed that she believes the picture in question is a fake.

"There is no original of that photo, (just) copies of copies and parts of it, according to some experts, look like it has been photoshopped," she alleged in a January interview. "I don't remember her in my home. I know that Virginia travelled with Jeffrey, and so it’s entirely possible ... But the photo doesn’t appear to be real. And I don’t recall it being taken."