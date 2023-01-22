Prince Andrew Makes Plans To Overturn Virginia Giuffre Settlement As Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Photo Is Fake

As OK! previously reported, Virginia filed a lawsuit against the royal in August 2021, alleging that she'd been sex trafficked by both Ghislaine and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and later forced to have sex with Andrew on several occasions when she was only 17-years-old. One of the primary pieces of evidence was a photograph of Andrew and Virginia standing beside each other with the royal's arm slung around her waist.

However, according to the Duke of York's old friend and rumored ex lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, the picture is a fake. In a clip from her upcoming TalkTV interview that was conducted from behind bars, the socialite claimed she has "no memory" of the pair ever meeting and that she doesn't "think that picture is real."