Does Kash Patel Have Kids? Everything to Know About the FBI Director's Family Life
April 25 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Kash Patel's Professional Life
Kash Patel rarely offers a glimpse into his private life.
Raised in a Hindu household in New York, the FBI director obtained a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and history from the University of Richmond in 2002, followed by a juris doctor and a certificate in international law from University College London Faculty of Laws.
He officially embarked on his professional career in 2005 as a public defender in Florida. Seven years later, he began his tenure as a junior staff member at the Department of Justice while serving as a board member of the South Asian Bar Association of North America.
In 2013, he was assigned as a national security prosecutor in the DOJ's National Security Division under the Barack Obama administration.
Expanding his career, Patel began working as the national security advisor and senior counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He then joined the National Security Council in February 2019, leading Donald Trump's counterterrorism mission as deputy assistant to the president.
His professional background also includes his work as deputy director of National Intelligence and the chief of staff at the Department of Defense.
In February 2025, Patel officially became the ninth director of the FBI following a narrow confirmation.
"I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," he shared on X after he was confirmed by the Senate. "My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops - and rebuild trust in the FBI. We will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of."
Who Are Kash Patel's Parents?
The lawyer was born to Gujarati Indian immigrant parents Pramod and Anjna Patel, who emigrated from East Africa to the U.S.
In a 2023 book, Kash said his parents "are not rich or famous," describing them as a "couple of working-class immigrants from India."
"My biggest memories as a kid are going to Disney World and hockey games — pretty much as milquetoast Americana as it can get," he added.
Pramod and Anjna first moved to Canada to escape anti-Indian persecution in the 1970s.
"Not only the dreams of my parents, but the hopes of millions of Americans who stand for justice, fairness, and the rule of law," he wrote in a Washington Street Journal op-ed. "My commitment to these principles is deeply rooted in my family's history. My father fled Idi Amin's genocidal dictatorship in Uganda. My mother was born in Tanzania. They married in India and emigrated to New York, where I was born and raised in a bustling household that included my father's seven siblings, their spouses and six children."
Is Kash Patel Married?
Kash is not married but has been in a relationship since at least 2023.
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Does Kash Patel Have Kids?
Kash does not have any children.
Who Is Kash Patel Dating Now?
Kash has been dating country singer and political commentator Alexis Wilkins since at least 2023 after meeting at an event in Nashville in October 2022.
What Is Kash Patel's Net Worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kash has a net worth of $5 million as of April 2026.
His financial disclosure in 2025 revealed he made at least $2.6 million from consulting, speaking fees, book deals and media appearances. Additionally, the papers indicated his main source of income was Trishul LLC, his national security, defense and intelligence consulting business.