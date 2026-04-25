Does Kash Patel Have Kids? Everything to Know About the FBI Director's Family Life

Kash Patel rarely offers a glimpse into his private life.

Raised in a Hindu household in New York, the FBI director obtained a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and history from the University of Richmond in 2002, followed by a juris doctor and a certificate in international law from University College London Faculty of Laws.

He officially embarked on his professional career in 2005 as a public defender in Florida. Seven years later, he began his tenure as a junior staff member at the Department of Justice while serving as a board member of the South Asian Bar Association of North America.

In 2013, he was assigned as a national security prosecutor in the DOJ's National Security Division under the Barack Obama administration.

Expanding his career, Patel began working as the national security advisor and senior counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He then joined the National Security Council in February 2019, leading Donald Trump's counterterrorism mission as deputy assistant to the president.

His professional background also includes his work as deputy director of National Intelligence and the chief of staff at the Department of Defense.

In February 2025, Patel officially became the ninth director of the FBI following a narrow confirmation.

"I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," he shared on X after he was confirmed by the Senate. "My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops - and rebuild trust in the FBI. We will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of."