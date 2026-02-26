FBI Director Kash Patel Fires 10 Agents for Investigating Donald Trump: Report

Article continues below advertisement

FBI Director Kash Patel allegedly fired at least 10 employees, including veteran agents and support staff, who were involved in the investigation into President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. The dismissals occurred after reports surfaced that the FBI had obtained the phone records of Patel and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles during the initial probe. Patel characterized the acquisition of these records as "outrageous" and an example of "weaponized" law enforcement.

Article continues below advertisement

FBI Agents Association Slammed Kash Patel's Latest Firings

Source: MEGA FBI Director Kash Patel is continuing to fire those who investigated President Donald Trump for any wrongdoings.

The terminations targeted members of the Washington Field Office’s CR-15 squad, a public corruption unit that assisted former Special Counsel Jack Smith. These actions are part of a wider series of personnel removals under Patel's leadership, which has already seen the dismissal of dozens of employees linked to investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and others perceived as lacking conservative bona fides. The FBI Agents Association condemned the latest firings, stating they violate due process, "destabilize the workforce" and ultimately "put the nation at greater risk" by stripping away critical expertise.

Article continues below advertisement

Kash Patel Continues to Spark Backlash After Olympics Controversy

Source: @LeadingReport/X Kash Patel faced major backlash after partying with Olympic medalists in Milan, Italy, on the taxpayer's dime.

The firings occurred as Patel faced heavy criticism for his recent trip to the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Viral videos from February 22 showed Patel partying and chugging beer in the locker room with the U.S. men’s hockey team after their gold medal win. Critics, including former FBI officials and Democratic lawmakers, condemned the boozy partying as inappropriate, especially as it coincided with the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, a fatal shooting at Mar-a-Lago and broader questions about his use of taxpayer-funded government jets for personal travel.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kash Patel Under Fire for Using Government Planes to Visit Girlfriend

Source: @Kash_Patel/X Kash Patel has denied using a government plane to visit his girlfriend despite proof of otherwise.

An FBI whistleblower recently alleged that Patel’s use of a government jet for a personal trip to Florida delayed the agency’s response to a mass shooting at Brown University in December 2025. The FBI director reportedly used one of the FBI’s two primary jets to visit his parents in South Florida on the weekend of December 13, 2025. Patel has also used the jets to visit his country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins. The whistleblower claims that with Patel using one jet and the second jet placed on hold for another team (the Hostage Rescue Team), there was no aircraft available for the Evidence Response Team.

Source: MEGA Sen. Dick Durbin has called for an investigation of Kash Patel's 'irresponsible joyriding.'