or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Celeb Couples
OK LogoPHOTOS

Who Is FBI Director Kash Patel's Girlfriend? Meet Alexis Wilkins

who is alexis wilkins kash patel girlfriend
Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram

FBI director Alexis Wilkins has been dating Kash Patel since around 2023. Here's everything to know about the country singer and political commentator.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Wilkins Is From Massachusetts

who is alexis wilkins kash patel girlfriend
Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram

Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins have been together since at least 2023.

The woman who has captured FBI Director Kash Patel's heart is none other than Alexis Wilkins.

The 27-year-old country singer, who is 18 years his junior, was born in Boston, Mass., on November 3, 1998. She grew up in Arkansas, but she revealed during a July interview that she also spent part of her childhood in England and Switzerland.

"It was my favorite place I lived," she said. "People ask me, 'Oh, did you love Europe?' ... Of course I did. But my favorite to live was by far Arkansas."

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Wilkins Is an Only Child

who is alexis wilkins kash patel girlfriend
Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram

Alexis Wilkins is 18 years younger than Kash Patel.

In a video shared by PragerU on YouTube, Wilkins shared she is "an only child born in the U.S."

"I grew up in a Christian home. My parents definitely taught me the role that God plays in all of our lives… in my life, and I think that's definitely a huge part of who I am now," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Wilkins Graduated From Belmont University

who is alexis wilkins kash patel girlfriend
Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram

She received several awards during her time in college.

According to her LinkedIn, Wilkins received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Belmont University in Nashville in 2020. She was part of the Ethics Debate Team and scored the Williams-Murray Writing Award and the Economics Critical Thinking Award during her time at the university.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Wilkins Is a Country Singer, Podcaster and Political Commentator

who is alexis wilkins kash patel girlfriend
Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram

Alexis Wilkins performed the national anthem at a wrestling event in Pennsylvania.

MORE ON:
Celeb Couples

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Wilkins made her debut as a country singer with her EP, Grit, in April 2023.

"Country music is here to stay," she shares on her official website.

She has been a consultant for The American Border Story since May and a board member of the National Rifle Association since June, per her LinkedIn.

In November, she became a senior fellow at The American Principles Project.

Her PragerU's About page notes she is also an ambassador for Turning Point USA and a contributor to The Unity Project.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Wilkins Met Kash Patel at an Event in Nashville

who is alexis wilkins kash patel girlfriend
Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram

Alexis Wilkins opened up about their first meeting in an interview.

During her interview with Megyn Kelly, Wilkins revealed she met Patel at an event held at a friend's house in Nashville.

"We both are very patriotic, so obviously there are things there that we definitely agree on," she shared, noting her boyfriend was "so honest" when they first connected.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Wilkins and Kash Patel Began Dating Around 2023

who is alexis wilkins kash patel girlfriend
Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram

Alexis Wilkins and Kash Patel started dating before he became the FBI Director.

Wilkins and Patel have yet to confirm exactly when they became romantically linked, but the published writer said they had been together for a little over two and a half years before her "The Megyn Kelly Show" appearance in July.

They displayed their romance during Patel's swearing-in ceremony at the White House in February.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Wilkins Filed Defamation Lawsuits Against 3 Individuals

who is alexis wilkins kash patel girlfriend
Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram

Candace Owens criticized Kash Patel after Alexis Wilkins filed the lawsuits.

In August, Wilkins sued FBI agent-turned-podcaster Kyle M. Seraphin for defamation.

"Seraphin has maliciously lied about Alexis Wilkins, falsely asserting that she — an American-born country singer — is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI," the court filing read.

She took further legal action against Sam Parker and Elijah Schaffer, with the latter allegedly spreading false claims she was an Israeli spy.

All three lawsuits accused the men of "maliciously lying" about her, as well as "falsely asserting that she—an American-born country singer—is an agent of foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI."

Seraphin responded to Wilkins' lawsuit in a November 3 post on X, writing, "I'll take 'how to catch a lawsuit from the FBI Director's girlfriend' for $500, Alex."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.