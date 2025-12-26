Who Is FBI Director Kash Patel's Girlfriend? Meet Alexis Wilkins

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Wilkins Is From Massachusetts

Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins have been together since at least 2023.

The woman who has captured FBI Director Kash Patel's heart is none other than Alexis Wilkins. The 27-year-old country singer, who is 18 years his junior, was born in Boston, Mass., on November 3, 1998. She grew up in Arkansas, but she revealed during a July interview that she also spent part of her childhood in England and Switzerland. "It was my favorite place I lived," she said. "People ask me, 'Oh, did you love Europe?' ... Of course I did. But my favorite to live was by far Arkansas."

Alexis Wilkins Is an Only Child

Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram Alexis Wilkins is 18 years younger than Kash Patel.

In a video shared by PragerU on YouTube, Wilkins shared she is "an only child born in the U.S." "I grew up in a Christian home. My parents definitely taught me the role that God plays in all of our lives… in my life, and I think that's definitely a huge part of who I am now," she added.

Alexis Wilkins Graduated From Belmont University

Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram She received several awards during her time in college.

According to her LinkedIn, Wilkins received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Belmont University in Nashville in 2020. She was part of the Ethics Debate Team and scored the Williams-Murray Writing Award and the Economics Critical Thinking Award during her time at the university.

Alexis Wilkins Is a Country Singer, Podcaster and Political Commentator

Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram Alexis Wilkins performed the national anthem at a wrestling event in Pennsylvania.

Wilkins made her debut as a country singer with her EP, Grit, in April 2023. "Country music is here to stay," she shares on her official website. She has been a consultant for The American Border Story since May and a board member of the National Rifle Association since June, per her LinkedIn. In November, she became a senior fellow at The American Principles Project. Her PragerU's About page notes she is also an ambassador for Turning Point USA and a contributor to The Unity Project.

Alexis Wilkins Met Kash Patel at an Event in Nashville

Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram Alexis Wilkins opened up about their first meeting in an interview.

During her interview with Megyn Kelly, Wilkins revealed she met Patel at an event held at a friend's house in Nashville. "We both are very patriotic, so obviously there are things there that we definitely agree on," she shared, noting her boyfriend was "so honest" when they first connected.

Alexis Wilkins and Kash Patel Began Dating Around 2023

Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram Alexis Wilkins and Kash Patel started dating before he became the FBI Director.

Wilkins and Patel have yet to confirm exactly when they became romantically linked, but the published writer said they had been together for a little over two and a half years before her "The Megyn Kelly Show" appearance in July. They displayed their romance during Patel's swearing-in ceremony at the White House in February.

Alexis Wilkins Filed Defamation Lawsuits Against 3 Individuals

Source: @alexiswilkins/Instagram Candace Owens criticized Kash Patel after Alexis Wilkins filed the lawsuits.