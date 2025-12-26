Who Is FBI Director Kash Patel's Girlfriend? Meet Alexis Wilkins
Dec. 26 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Alexis Wilkins Is From Massachusetts
The woman who has captured FBI Director Kash Patel's heart is none other than Alexis Wilkins.
The 27-year-old country singer, who is 18 years his junior, was born in Boston, Mass., on November 3, 1998. She grew up in Arkansas, but she revealed during a July interview that she also spent part of her childhood in England and Switzerland.
"It was my favorite place I lived," she said. "People ask me, 'Oh, did you love Europe?' ... Of course I did. But my favorite to live was by far Arkansas."
Alexis Wilkins Is an Only Child
In a video shared by PragerU on YouTube, Wilkins shared she is "an only child born in the U.S."
"I grew up in a Christian home. My parents definitely taught me the role that God plays in all of our lives… in my life, and I think that's definitely a huge part of who I am now," she added.
Alexis Wilkins Graduated From Belmont University
According to her LinkedIn, Wilkins received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Belmont University in Nashville in 2020. She was part of the Ethics Debate Team and scored the Williams-Murray Writing Award and the Economics Critical Thinking Award during her time at the university.
Alexis Wilkins Is a Country Singer, Podcaster and Political Commentator
Wilkins made her debut as a country singer with her EP, Grit, in April 2023.
"Country music is here to stay," she shares on her official website.
She has been a consultant for The American Border Story since May and a board member of the National Rifle Association since June, per her LinkedIn.
In November, she became a senior fellow at The American Principles Project.
Her PragerU's About page notes she is also an ambassador for Turning Point USA and a contributor to The Unity Project.
Alexis Wilkins Met Kash Patel at an Event in Nashville
During her interview with Megyn Kelly, Wilkins revealed she met Patel at an event held at a friend's house in Nashville.
"We both are very patriotic, so obviously there are things there that we definitely agree on," she shared, noting her boyfriend was "so honest" when they first connected.
Alexis Wilkins and Kash Patel Began Dating Around 2023
Wilkins and Patel have yet to confirm exactly when they became romantically linked, but the published writer said they had been together for a little over two and a half years before her "The Megyn Kelly Show" appearance in July.
They displayed their romance during Patel's swearing-in ceremony at the White House in February.
Alexis Wilkins Filed Defamation Lawsuits Against 3 Individuals
In August, Wilkins sued FBI agent-turned-podcaster Kyle M. Seraphin for defamation.
"Seraphin has maliciously lied about Alexis Wilkins, falsely asserting that she — an American-born country singer — is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI," the court filing read.
She took further legal action against Sam Parker and Elijah Schaffer, with the latter allegedly spreading false claims she was an Israeli spy.
All three lawsuits accused the men of "maliciously lying" about her, as well as "falsely asserting that she—an American-born country singer—is an agent of foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI."
Seraphin responded to Wilkins' lawsuit in a November 3 post on X, writing, "I'll take 'how to catch a lawsuit from the FBI Director's girlfriend' for $500, Alex."