Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Killing His 13-Year-Old Son
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s family is reeling from an unimaginable tragedy.
Gregory Zecca, the stepson of the reality TV star, was placed in psychiatric care after accidentally shooting and killing his 13-year-old son, Anthony Zecca, in a horrifying incident.
“Greg has been put on a 5150 psychiatric hold because he is so devastated by the loss of his only son, Anthony,” a rep for the family shared with a news outlet.
“There were concerns Gregory might try and take his own life,” they added, noting that his reaction was fueled by “grief” rather than “guilt.”
The rep said Gregory is currently sedated and hasn’t spoken to police or family since the accident.
As OK! previously reported, the tragic shooting occurred on Saturday, July 19, inside their Naples, Fla., apartment.
Authorities responded to a call around 8 p.m. ET and found young Anthony critically wounded. He was pronounced dead at 10:21 p.m. The weapon was later recovered on the kitchen island.
According to the official report obtained by TMZ, Anthony had a gunshot wound to the neck, just above his sternum, with no exit wound. The teen had lost a significant amount of blood by the time first responders arrived.
Despite CPR and chest compressions at the scene, his injuries were fatal.
In the wake of the incident, the family released a heartbreaking statement: “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."
Francie Frane, Gregory’s mother and Dog’s current wife, married the bounty hunter in 2021 after the passing of his former wife Beth Chapman. Francie had Gregory from a previous relationship.
Two days after the accident, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they’ve launched a “death investigation,” calling the tragedy an "isolated incident."
“Our detectives are conducting a thorough investigation looking into all the elements of this tragic incident,” the department said in a July 21 statement to E! News. “The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants.”
So far, no arrests have been made.
In earlier posts on social media, Gregory shared images of himself and Anthony at a shooting range.
One photo showed Anthony, who was only 9 years old at the time, smiling and giving a thumbs-up while standing next to a rifle and several magazines. Another showed the father-son duo firing rounds together.
Gregory — who followed in his stepdad’s footsteps — even took Anthony to Franktown Firearms Shooting Center in Franktown, Colo., back in 2021 for some target practice.
"Getting some range time in with our buddies @franktownfirearms," the 38-year-old captioned an Instagram post featuring photos from the day.