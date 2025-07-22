or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Dog the Bounty Hunter
OK LogoNEWS

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Killing His 13-Year-Old Son

dog stepson anthony zecca shooting
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram

Gregory Zecca has been placed on a psychiatric hold after accidentally shooting his 13-year-old son.

By:

July 22 2025, Published 7:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s family is reeling from an unimaginable tragedy.

Gregory Zecca, the stepson of the reality TV star, was placed in psychiatric care after accidentally shooting and killing his 13-year-old son, Anthony Zecca, in a horrifying incident.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The family asked for prayers during this heartbreaking time.
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram

The family asked for prayers during this heartbreaking time.

Article continues below advertisement

“Greg has been put on a 5150 psychiatric hold because he is so devastated by the loss of his only son, Anthony,” a rep for the family shared with a news outlet.

“There were concerns Gregory might try and take his own life,” they added, noting that his reaction was fueled by “grief” rather than “guilt.”

Article continues below advertisement

The rep said Gregory is currently sedated and hasn’t spoken to police or family since the accident.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the tragic shooting occurred on Saturday, July 19, inside their Naples, Fla., apartment.

Authorities responded to a call around 8 p.m. ET and found young Anthony critically wounded. He was pronounced dead at 10:21 p.m. The weapon was later recovered on the kitchen island.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Gregory Zecca accidentally shot his son Anthony.
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram

Gregory Zecca accidentally shot his son Anthony.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the official report obtained by TMZ, Anthony had a gunshot wound to the neck, just above his sternum, with no exit wound. The teen had lost a significant amount of blood by the time first responders arrived.

Despite CPR and chest compressions at the scene, his injuries were fatal.

Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of the incident, the family released a heartbreaking statement: “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."

MORE ON:
Dog the Bounty Hunter

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The incident happened inside their Florida apartment.
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram

The incident happened inside their Florida apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

Francie Frane, Gregory’s mother and Dog’s current wife, married the bounty hunter in 2021 after the passing of his former wife Beth Chapman. Francie had Gregory from a previous relationship.

Two days after the accident, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they’ve launched a “death investigation,” calling the tragedy an "isolated incident."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Police are still investigating the shooting.
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

“Our detectives are conducting a thorough investigation looking into all the elements of this tragic incident,” the department said in a July 21 statement to E! News. “The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants.”

Article continues below advertisement

So far, no arrests have been made.

In earlier posts on social media, Gregory shared images of himself and Anthony at a shooting range.

One photo showed Anthony, who was only 9 years old at the time, smiling and giving a thumbs-up while standing next to a rifle and several magazines. Another showed the father-son duo firing rounds together.

Gregory — who followed in his stepdad’s footsteps — even took Anthony to Franktown Firearms Shooting Center in Franktown, Colo., back in 2021 for some target practice.

"Getting some range time in with our buddies @franktownfirearms," the 38-year-old captioned an Instagram post featuring photos from the day.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.