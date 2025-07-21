Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Brought His Child to Gun Range at Age 9 — Years Before He Accidentally Shot and Killed the 13-Year-Old Boy

Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson Gregory Zecca introduced his child to guns years before accidentally shooting and killing his teenage boy, Gregory Zecca, over the weekend.

Gregory's Instagram account, which appears to have been deactivated after losing his son on Saturday, July 19, showcased a moment the father spent at the gun range with Anthony when he was only 9-years-old.

The activity seemed to be a special memory for the duo, though the same weapons would later take Anthony's life at the family's Naples, Fla., apartment.