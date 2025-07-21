Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Brought His Child to Gun Range at Age 9 — Years Before He Accidentally Shot and Killed the 13-Year-Old Boy
Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson Gregory Zecca introduced his child to guns years before accidentally shooting and killing his teenage boy, Gregory Zecca, over the weekend.
Gregory's Instagram account, which appears to have been deactivated after losing his son on Saturday, July 19, showcased a moment the father spent at the gun range with Anthony when he was only 9-years-old.
The activity seemed to be a special memory for the duo, though the same weapons would later take Anthony's life at the family's Naples, Fla., apartment.
Dog the Bounty Hunter's Grandson Killed by Dad in Tragic Accident
Gregory, also a bounty hunter like his stepdad, brought Anthony to Franktown Firearms Shooting Center in Franktown, Colo., in 2021 to practice shooting a rifle.
"Getting some range time in with our buddies @franktownfirearms," the 38-year-old captioned an Instagram post featuring photos from the day — including ones of his little boy holding a large gun and shooting at a target in the distance.
Gregory and Anthony's trip to the shooting center resurfaced after news broke about Saturday's shooting on Sunday, July 20.
No Arrests Made After Fatal Shooting
According to a news outlet, local law enforcement officers "responded to a call about the shooting around 8 p.m.," with Anthony later being pronounced dead.
At time of press, no arrests have been made in connection to the tragic accident, which authorities referred to as an "isolated incident," though the investigation is still ongoing.
Gregory is the son of Dog's sixth wife, Francie Chapman, who welcomed him during a previous marriage. Anthony's mom is Alexandria Lane.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Reacts to Grandson's Death
Dog, 72, whose real name is Duane Chapman, reacted to Anthony's devastating death in a joint statement from him and Francie, 56.
"We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony," the couple expressed.
Francie is Dog's sixth wife, whom he married after losing his fifth spouse, Beth, to stage 2 throat cancer in 2019.
Dog and Francie bonded over their mutual grief, as she also was left a widow after her late husband, Bob Frane, died in 2018.
"We understood the pain that the other one was feeling, and [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up," she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020.
Francie added: "We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling. We were able to walk alongside each other through the pain and heartbreak, and it brought us together in this amazing way."