or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Dog the Bounty Hunter
OK LogoNEWS

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Brought His Child to Gun Range at Age 9 — Years Before He Accidentally Shot and Killed the 13-Year-Old Boy

Photos of Dog the Bounty Hunter and his family.
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram; @zeccagreg/Instagram

Dog the Bounty Hunter's grandson was accidentally shot and killed at age 13.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 9:50 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson Gregory Zecca introduced his child to guns years before accidentally shooting and killing his teenage boy, Gregory Zecca, over the weekend.

Gregory's Instagram account, which appears to have been deactivated after losing his son on Saturday, July 19, showcased a moment the father spent at the gun range with Anthony when he was only 9-years-old.

The activity seemed to be a special memory for the duo, though the same weapons would later take Anthony's life at the family's Naples, Fla., apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Grandson Killed by Dad in Tragic Accident

image of Gregory Zecca accidentally shot his 13-year-old boy inside of their Florida apartment.
Source: @zeccagreg/Instagram

Gregory Zecca accidentally shot his 13-year-old boy inside of their Florida apartment.

Gregory, also a bounty hunter like his stepdad, brought Anthony to Franktown Firearms Shooting Center in Franktown, Colo., in 2021 to practice shooting a rifle.

"Getting some range time in with our buddies @franktownfirearms," the 38-year-old captioned an Instagram post featuring photos from the day — including ones of his little boy holding a large gun and shooting at a target in the distance.

Gregory and Anthony's trip to the shooting center resurfaced after news broke about Saturday's shooting on Sunday, July 20.

Article continues below advertisement

No Arrests Made After Fatal Shooting

image of The young boy was around guns since at least 9 years old.
Source: @zeccagreg/Instagram; @franciedogchapman/Instagram

The young boy was around guns since at least 9 years old.

According to a news outlet, local law enforcement officers "responded to a call about the shooting around 8 p.m.," with Anthony later being pronounced dead.

At time of press, no arrests have been made in connection to the tragic accident, which authorities referred to as an "isolated incident," though the investigation is still ongoing.

Gregory is the son of Dog's sixth wife, Francie Chapman, who welcomed him during a previous marriage. Anthony's mom is Alexandria Lane.

MORE ON:
Dog the Bounty Hunter

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reacts to Grandson's Death

image of Gregory Zecca is the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter's sixth wife, Francie.
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram

Gregory Zecca is the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter's sixth wife, Francie.

Dog, 72, whose real name is Duane Chapman, reacted to Anthony's devastating death in a joint statement from him and Francie, 56.

"We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony," the couple expressed.

Francie is Dog's sixth wife, whom he married after losing his fifth spouse, Beth, to stage 2 throat cancer in 2019.

image of Dog and Francie tied the knot in 2021.
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram

Dog and Francie tied the knot in 2021.

Dog and Francie bonded over their mutual grief, as she also was left a widow after her late husband, Bob Frane, died in 2018.

"We understood the pain that the other one was feeling, and [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up," she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020.

Francie added: "We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling. We were able to walk alongside each other through the pain and heartbreak, and it brought us together in this amazing way."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.