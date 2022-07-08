Doja Cat Calls 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp A 'Weasel' After Sharing DMs

It seems musician Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp have managed to “Get Into It” over their viral DMs.

Earlier this week, Doja Cat made headlines after Schnapp posted a since-deleted TikTok depicting the pair’s messages, in which the “Say So” songstress asked him to connect her with his costar Joseph Quinn.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]?,” the 26-year-old musician inquired, referencing 29-year-old Quinn, who portrays newcomer Eddie Munson on the latest season of Stranger Things. “Wait no. Does he have a gf?”

“LMAOOO slide into his dms,” the 17-year-old actor, who plays Will Byers on the streaming hit quipped back before sending her a link to the star’s Instagram page.