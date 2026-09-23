Dolly Parton Didn't Want Anyone to See Her on Her 'Deathbed': Report

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Dolly Parton reportedly had one very specific dying wish. In a report released by TMZ, those close to the country star shared that she did not want to be seen in her final days before passing away at the age of 80.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton allowed her longtime makeup and hairstylist, Cheryl Riddle, to see her.

The news outlet continued that Parton refused to allow most of her friends and family to see her, except for one special visitor, her longtime makeup and hairstylist, Cheryl Riddle. The report added that the "Jolene" singer made the request because she did not want to be remembered in the "fragile, dying state."

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, was also allowed to visit the day before she passed.

The source said Parton figured Riddle would eventually have to see her before she died, since she’d want to be all dolled up one final time, so she felt comfortable having Riddle by her side. The exclusions reportedly included Parton's own siblings, with sources saying her nephew, Bryan Seaver, was also allowed to see her the day before she passed. Others who tried to visit were turned away.

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Miley Cyrus Talked About Dolly Parton's Famous 'Persona'

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus credits Dolly Parton for teaching her that a 'persona' does not have to change 'who you are.'

Parton's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, recently opened up about the icon's larger-than-life image. "She’s known for, I guess, the faux, the fake, the hair, the makeup, the show of it, but there’s a part of her that’s just what I think everyone gravitates toward — how real she is and how authentic she is," she said in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. "Because even though we are so different, that’s what made us so perfect for each other is that she knew this, and I know this," the 33-year-old continued. "There was a time in my life, I mean, we hit on it with Hannah [Montana], so much of my life’s about persona. I think a way that I could look at that is, you can still have a persona and still be who you are, because I had Dolly."

Dolly Parton Underwent Experimental Treatment

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton traveled to Germany a year before she died.