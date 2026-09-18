Dolly Parton Was 'Authentic' Despite Being Known for Her 'Faux Hair and Makeup,' Says Goddaughter Miley Cyrus

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Miley Cyrus is still processing the loss of her godmother, Dolly Parton. In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “Flowers” hitmaker opened up about her final conversation with Parton before her death from cancer on August 25. During the emotional conversation, Cyrus reflected on what made her godmother so special, as she described her as an “authentic” person.

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Source: APPLE MUSIC/YOUTUBE Miley Cyrus described Dolly Parton as an ‘authentic’ person beneath her public image.

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Cyrus acknowledged that Parton was known for her larger-than-life image, but said there was much more beneath the surface. “She’s known for, I guess, the faux, the fake, the hair, the makeup, the show of it, but there’s a part of her that’s just what I think everyone gravitates toward — how real she is and how authentic she is,” she shared. The "Party in the U.S.A." singer also opened up about why their differences made their relationship so meaningful. “Because even though we are so different, that’s what made us so perfect for each other is that she knew this, and I know this,” the 33-year-old said. “There was a time in my life, I mean, we hit on it with Hannah [Montana], so much of my life’s about persona.” Cyrus said having Parton in her life helped her understand that a public image did not have to change who she was. “I think a way that I could look at that as, you can still have a persona and still be who you are, is because I had Dolly,” she explained.

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Source: @APPLEMUSIC/YOUTUBE Miley Cyrus said Dolly Parton taught her she could 'still be who you are.'

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Their Final Conversation Was About Music

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus said her final conversation with Dolly Parton was about her upcoming album, ‘Bass Persuades.’

Cyrus revealed that her last conversation with Parton revolved around something close to her heart: her upcoming album, Bass Persuades. She explained that sharing new music with the “9 to 5” hitmaker had become a tradition between them. “Dolly has been the first person that when I get a vinyl printed, that’s the first person I send it to,” Cyrus explained. “And this time around I was going to send her a vinyl because I always do," she added. However, Cyrus never got the chance to send the record. Instead, she told Parton about the album during what became their final conversation. “The time that we talked — which was the last time we would talk — it was actually me telling her about this record,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said.

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Parton Had Advice for Cyrus’ Performances

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Source: MEGA The legendary singer once encouraged Miley Cyrus to embrace her emotions while performing.

Cyrus also looked back on a lesson Parton once shared with her about showing emotion onstage. The singer said she would “always” cry during live performances. Parton noticed it after watching Cyrus perform “End of the World” and asked her about it. “She was like, ‘What are you crying about?’” she recalled. Cyrus explained why the song brought out such strong feelings. The “Jolene” songstress then offered her a simple reminder about the purpose of music: “Music is escapism. Let them cry. Get through it.” Cyrus knew she had a different way of approaching performances, and Parton accepted that side of her. “I was like, ‘I know, but this is who I am.' And she loved me for it," The Last Song actress said.

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Cyrus Remembered Performing With Parton

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus performed ‘I Will Always Love You’ with Dolly Parton in 2023.

Looking back, Cyrus said she now understands why she became emotional while performing “I Will Always Love You” with Parton in 2023. She also reflected on the older people in her life who have helped shape her career and personal journey. “So many of my really stabilizing peers that I have in my life, they’re generations before me,” she said. “And they’ve laid down brick-by-brick the road that I travel now.” Cyrus admitted that losing those people means losing the chance to turn to them for advice. “They aren’t always going to be here for me to call them and say, ‘What do I do now?,’ which I always did with Dolly,” Cyrus added. “And she was always right about stuff," she admitted.

Cyrus Paid Tribute to Her Godmother