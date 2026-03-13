HEALTH Dolly Parton Insists 'All Is Good' in First Public Appearance 2 Months After Skipping 80th Birthday Celebration Over Health Struggles Source: mega 'I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them,' the country music legend assured her fans at Dollywood on Friday, March 13. Allie Fasanella March 13 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dolly Parton insists she's doing well amid concerns about her health struggles. "I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them," the country music legend assured fans at her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on Friday, March 13. The public appearance came two months after she skipped her 80th birthday celebration at the Grand Ole Opry due to her ongoing "health challenges."

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Dolly Has Been 'Grieving' Her Husband Carl Dean

Source: WLOS News 13/YouTube Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, passed away last March.

The "Jolene" singer added that the death of her husband, Carl Dean, last year has also been difficult, explaining she "just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl" in addition to "a lot of other little things going on." Joined onstage by the president of the Dollywood Company, Eugene Naughton, she quipped that some might've thought he was her "new husband," then confirming she's "not dating anybody."

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'I Feel Like I'm Just Getting Started'

Source: WLOS News 13/YouTube The hitmaker celebrated her 80th birthday in January.

The Grammy winner, who turned the big 8-0 on January 19, looked great, wearing a corseted dress with embellishments and her blonde mane styled in a glamorous updo for the occasion. Despite her recent health complications, which included a kidney infection and "a few procedures," Parton told People in November 2025 that she isn't letting her age hold her back.

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'I Ain't Got Time to Get Old!'

Source: mega Dolly Parton says she's 'not thinking' about getting old.

"People say, 'Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.' Well, so what?" she said. "Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started." "I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine... I think there’s a lot to be said about age," the country music legend continued. "If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, 'I ain’t got time to get old!' I ain’t got time to dwell on that. That’s not what I’m thinking about."

Dolly Parton's Sister Freaked Out Fans by Asking for Prayers for the Singer

Source: @the_real_freida_parton/Instagram; MEGA Dolly Parton's sister left fans concerned after asking them to pray for the songstress.