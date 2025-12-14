How Serious Are Dolly Parton's Health Issues? Everything the Singer Is Facing Right Now Explained

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton Missed a Dollywood Event

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton opened up about her 'health challenges' after postponing her Las Vegas concerts.

Dolly Parton has offered clarity to set her fans' minds at rest, just months after revealing she had been dealing with health woes. It all started prior to the scheduled Dollywood event in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., in September. In a pre-recorded video message shown to the parkgoers, Parton said she had to miss the event due to a kidney stone. The health issue reportedly prompted her doctor to order her not to travel. "Turns out there was an infection," she further explained. "And the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling around this minute… You need a few days to feel better.' So he suggested I not go to Dollywood today." The "9 to 5" songstress added her condition was not serious, so she would be back as quick as she could. "Don't worry about me, I'm going to be okay. Just can't do it today," Parton continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton's 'Health Challenges' Led to the Postponement of Her Las Vegas Residency

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton was scheduled to perform six shows.

Weeks after skipping the Dollywood event, the "Jolene" singer also postponed her Las Vegas concerts as she had been dealing with "some health challenges." "My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she revealed on Instagram. "As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton's Sister Provided an Update — But Ended Up Alarming the Public

Source: @the_real_freida_parton/Instagram; MEGA Dolly Parton's sister shared a follow-up message after fans became more worried about the singer's condition.

In an October 7 Facebook post, Dolly's sister Freida Parton asked fans to pray for the singer as she "hasn't been feeling her best lately." "I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!" she wrote. However, the update stirred public concern instead, prompting Freida to share a follow-up post to put everyone at ease. "I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly," she clarified. "She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference." Dolly's other sister Stella then revealed the songwriter had been seeking treatment only for kidney stones.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton Said She 'Ain't Dead Yet'

Source: @dollyparton/Instagram Dolly Parton's sister fueled concern with the first update.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Amid public concern, Dolly brought greater clarity to the matter in a lengthy Instagram video on October 8. "I ain't dead yet," she wrote in the caption. In the clip, the "Islands in the Stream" singer can be seen on set to shoot commercials for the Grand Ole Opry. She asked fans, "Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here." Dolly added, "Anyway, I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate. I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I'm okay."

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton Assured Fans She Was on the Mend Amid Health Concerns

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died in March.

Elsewhere in the Instagram video, Dolly announced she had begun undergoing necessary medical procedures at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after neglecting her health following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March. "There's just a lot of rumors flying around, but I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I was okay," she added. "So anyhow, that's what I wanted to say and I'm not ready to die yet. I don't think God is through with me and I ain't done working. So I love you for caring, and keep praying for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton Is 'Getting Better Every Day'

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton is reportedly at home 'taking care of herself.'

A source further helped resolve the confusion about Dolly's health, telling a news outlet that the award-winning singer "is getting better every day." "She is at home taking care of herself while many friends and family visit her," the insider added. "In true Dolly spirit she has already started decorating for the holidays — her favorite time of year."

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus Shared an Update on Dolly Parton

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are seventh cousins, once removed.