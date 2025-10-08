Dolly Parton Is 'Going to Be Just Fine,' Her Sister Says After Alarming Post About the Country Star's Health Woes: 'Didn't Mean to Scare Anyone'

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida Parton is opening up about the country legend’s health and reassuring fans that she’s on the mend. Freida took to Facebook to share that she’s been worried about her famous sister, who “hasn’t been feeling her best lately” following the cancelation of her Las Vegas residency scheduled for December.

Article continues below advertisement

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly,” Freida wrote. “I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton’s sister asked fans to pray for her amid health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, she assured fans that the “9 to 5” icon will get through it. “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!” Freida added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Freida Parton/Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

Freida’s post quickly sent fans into a frenzy, prompting her to share a follow-up message to set the record straight. "I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Freida Parton/Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

The “Jolene” hitmaker announced on September 28 that she was postponing her upcoming string of Las Vegas shows after her doctors advised her to “have a few procedures.” “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges,” Dolly shared on Instagram. “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;@the_real_freida_parton/Instagram Freida Parton said Dolly Parton 'hasn’t been feeling her best lately.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She went on to explain that she didn’t want to put on a show that wasn’t up to her standards. “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see,” she wrote. “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

But Dolly made sure to let fans know she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. “And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet,” she added. “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so l can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer canceled her Las Vegas shows following her doctor’s advice.

Article continues below advertisement

The country star had been scheduled to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her Dolly: Live in Las Vegas run, set between December 4 and 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the health news, Dolly hasn’t lost her sense of humor. She even kicked off the new month with a lighthearted Instagram post, writing, “Hay there, it’s October! 🍁,” alongside a playful photo of her posing with a pile of hay in a red and black dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The '9 to 5' hitmaker told fans she just needs time to recover.