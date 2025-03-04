Dolly Parton's Late Husband Carl Dean Had Been 'Feeling Sick and Under the Weather for a Long Time' Prior to Tragic Death

Prior to his passing, a source claimed Dean was "too weak to get out of bed to greet" Parton, 79, when she came home during the former asphalt contractor's final days.

"He’s been sick and feeling under the weather for a long time and Dolly’s doing everything in her power to make him feel better," the insider informed a news publication in 2021. "She's by his side almost all the time now, except when she absolutely has to leave for her work."