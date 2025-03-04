Dolly Parton's Late Husband Carl Dean Had Been 'Feeling Sick and Under the Weather for a Long Time' Prior to Tragic Death
Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, had been dealing with health woes prior to his devastating death at age 82.
After reportedly being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2019, the "Jolene" singer's partner of roughly 60 years started to decline both mentally and physically.
Prior to his passing, a source claimed Dean was "too weak to get out of bed to greet" Parton, 79, when she came home during the former asphalt contractor's final days.
"He’s been sick and feeling under the weather for a long time and Dolly’s doing everything in her power to make him feel better," the insider informed a news publication in 2021. "She's by his side almost all the time now, except when she absolutely has to leave for her work."
The confidante confessed it was around this time that friends and family started to fear the "end" was "near."
"They wonder what Dolly will do without him," the source somberly stated.
Parton must now learn how to live without her longtime lover, as she revealed via Instagram on Monday, March 3, that Dean had died.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," the "9 to 5" singer expressed in the social media message.
Alongside Parton's heartbreaking announcement was information regarding Dean's funeral.
"He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie," the post mentioned.
Parton and Dean tied the knot in 1966 — two years after meeting outside of the Wishy Washy Laundromat on the first day the country star moved to Nashville, Tenn., at age 18.
While their relationship spanned across six decades, the dynamic duo never welcomed any children together.
During a November 2020 episode of Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation, Parton touched on her nontraditional choice.
"Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom," she told Oprah Winfrey more than four years ago. "So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work."
"I didn't have children because I believed that God didn't mean for me to have kids so everybody's kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library because if I hadn't had the freedom to work, I wouldn't have done all the things I've done," she shared, referencing how her organization of more than 30 years gifts free books to children in need from birth until age 5.
Parton admitted: "I wouldn't be in a position to do all of the things I'm doing now. I've made sacrifices, but I think, like I said, I believe what I know I'm supposed to do."
