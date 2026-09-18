Dolly Parton Special Is 'Our Way of Saying Thank You' to Fans, Says CMA CEO Sarah Trahern

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Dolly Parton devoted her life to country music, and now the Country Music Association is giving back with a two-hour television tribute to the legendary singer. "This special is our way of saying thank you, on behalf of every artist, industry member and fan who found a piece of themselves in her music," Sarah Trahern said. The CMA CEO shared the comments in a September 16 statement announcing CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton. The segment will air October 21 on ABC and Disney+ and stream on Hulu the following day.

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Sarah Trahern Framed the Event as a Responsibility

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's legendary work will receive a two-hour recognition by the CMA.

Trahern described the CMA's role in the project as an obligation to someone who helped shape the genre. "As the organization built to serve and celebrate Country Music, honoring her legacy is not just an opportunity, it is our responsibility," she observed. The two-hour broadcast will include performances and archival footage, as well as personal stories. The statement also said the special will cover the country icon's work as a "singer, songwriter, entertainer, humanitarian and entrepreneur."

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Robert Deaton Reflected on Parton's Impact

Source: MEGA The special is meant to honor Dolly Parton's story, music and loved ones.

The event will be filmed at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville as part of the university's ongoing relationship with Parton. Executive producer Robert Deaton reflected on his personal connection to Parton and the significance of putting the program together. "Dolly gave Country Music its heart, and giving some of that heart back to her is an incredible honor," Deaton said in the announcement. "My hope is simply that we do right by her story, her music and the people who love her, so that this evening feels like the tribute my friend deserves."

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Proceeds Will Support Parton's Imagination Library

Source: MEGA Some of the proceeds will go to causes Dolly Parton treasured.

The event will also direct a portion of its proceeds toward Parton's Imagination Library. The icon established the literacy initiative in 1995. By the time of her death, Parton had donated over 332 million books through the charity.

Parton's Impact Lives On

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton has been honored across the world after her death.