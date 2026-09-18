Dolly Parton Special Is 'Our Way of Saying Thank You' to Fans, Says CMA CEO Sarah Trahern
Sept. 18 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton devoted her life to country music, and now the Country Music Association is giving back with a two-hour television tribute to the legendary singer.
"This special is our way of saying thank you, on behalf of every artist, industry member and fan who found a piece of themselves in her music," Sarah Trahern said.
The CMA CEO shared the comments in a September 16 statement announcing CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton. The segment will air October 21 on ABC and Disney+ and stream on Hulu the following day.
Sarah Trahern Framed the Event as a Responsibility
Trahern described the CMA's role in the project as an obligation to someone who helped shape the genre.
"As the organization built to serve and celebrate Country Music, honoring her legacy is not just an opportunity, it is our responsibility," she observed.
The two-hour broadcast will include performances and archival footage, as well as personal stories.
The statement also said the special will cover the country icon's work as a "singer, songwriter, entertainer, humanitarian and entrepreneur."
Robert Deaton Reflected on Parton's Impact
The event will be filmed at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville as part of the university's ongoing relationship with Parton.
Executive producer Robert Deaton reflected on his personal connection to Parton and the significance of putting the program together.
"Dolly gave Country Music its heart, and giving some of that heart back to her is an incredible honor," Deaton said in the announcement. "My hope is simply that we do right by her story, her music and the people who love her, so that this evening feels like the tribute my friend deserves."
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Proceeds Will Support Parton's Imagination Library
The event will also direct a portion of its proceeds toward Parton's Imagination Library. The icon established the literacy initiative in 1995.
By the time of her death, Parton had donated over 332 million books through the charity.
Parton's Impact Lives On
Parton's passing prompted widespread recognition across the entertainment industry.
At the 2026 Emmy Awards, Reba McEntire and Sally Field were among those who paid tribute to the performer. McEntire performed "Appalachian Memories" with Field, who recalled their time together on Steel Magnolias.
BBC Proms also honored the singer with "To Dolly, With Love," featuring performances by Beverley Knight and Sheridan Smith as part of the 2026 season.
Parton died at age 80 on August 25, after what her family described as a brief battle with cancer.