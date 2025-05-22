Reality TV Shocker: 'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Moving to 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island' in Casting Shake-Up
In a shocking move, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania will be migrating from the Garden State to The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, OK! can confirm.
Dolores Catania Will Be on 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island'
Multiple sources confirmed the news, dishing, “Dolores is going to be coming to the new show Real Housewives of Rhode Island. She’s going to rent a summer house there and will be a friend of the Housewives.”
One insider explained that Catania has a real connection to the cast, as she is friends in real life with one of the main woman on the show.
“No one knows what the future holds in terms of her being there,” one source noted, “as she could inevitably become a full-time cast member and move to Rhode Island if she takes off on that show.”
Not a Good Sign for 'RHONJ'
Unfortunately, this doesn’t bode well for RHONJ, as one insider said this is “yet another indicator that show is completely dead in the water.”
“With Melissa [Gorga] going on Wife Swap and now Dolores making the move to RHORI, the only one really left that fans would follow on RHONJ would be Teresa [Giudice],” they shared. “Margaret [Josephs] still wants to return, but Teresa was not friendly with Margaret, so that pairing would never, ever happen.”
They also noted Josephs “leading RHONJ wouldn’t make sense in the eyes of production,” as Giudice and Gorga have always been viewed as the two stars of the show, with the other women taking sides, aside from Catania who managed to “stay neutral.”
“All in all, this is not a good sign for RHONJ as they are moving the women onto new projects and new shows,” one source shared. “And, with Andy [Cohen] having already drawn comparisons between RHONJ and RHORI, they are hoping with moving Dolores, fans of RHONJ will follow suit and the new show will have an automatic, built-in audience.” “Sadly, it appears RHONJ is more or less done,” one insider concluded, “but the good news is fans of Dolores will get to see her in a new iteration and continue watching her.”
Bravo Talks 'RHORI'
When Bravo announced RHORI on May 7, they shared the following: “Set against the shores of the Ocean State, The Real Housewives franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. With aspirational lives, thriving businesses, and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past... or each other."
In a conversation with a media outlet, Cohen called the cast “incredible.”
“They are very Italian,” he added. “Rhode Island is such a small state, and they all kind of know each other and overlap, and it’s an incredible group of women who have really interesting connections. I think it’s going to really surprise people.”
Bravo does not comment on news regarding casting for their shows.