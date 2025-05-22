Reality TV Shocker: 'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Moving to 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island' in Casting Shake-Up

'RHONJ' star Dolores Catania is moving to 'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,' multiple sources confirmed to OK!.

In a shocking move, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania will be migrating from the Garden State to The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, OK! can confirm.

Multiple sources confirmed the news, dishing, “Dolores is going to be coming to the new show Real Housewives of Rhode Island. She’s going to rent a summer house there and will be a friend of the Housewives.”

One insider explained that Catania has a real connection to the cast, as she is friends in real life with one of the main woman on the show.

“No one knows what the future holds in terms of her being there,” one source noted, “as she could inevitably become a full-time cast member and move to Rhode Island if she takes off on that show.”