Melissa Gorga to Appear on 'Wife Swap' as Future of 'RHONJ' Looks Bleak, Kim DePaola Reveals: 'This Isn't a Good Sign'

After Bravo confirmed a new spinoff, Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola revealed one of its cast members: Melissa Gorga .

“A few months ago, I said that three of the women from RHONJ were given promise letters to show the network was still interested in them,” DePaola shared exclusively with OK!. “I can tell you, officially, they executed on one of those letters by giving Melissa a spot on Wife Swap.”

DePaola claimed Gorga is “currently filming” and was paid $125,000 for her appearance.

“What I didn’t say at the time was that with the promise letters, came money,” she continued. “The money Melissa’s being paid came out of the money the network had pre-paid her as a token of good faith to show they were interested in her.”