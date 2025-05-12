Melissa Gorga to Appear on 'Wife Swap' as Future of 'RHONJ' Looks Bleak, Kim DePaola Reveals: 'This Isn't a Good Sign'
After Bravo confirmed a new spinoff, Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola revealed one of its cast members: Melissa Gorga.
Bravo Executed on Their Promise
“A few months ago, I said that three of the women from RHONJ were given promise letters to show the network was still interested in them,” DePaola shared exclusively with OK!. “I can tell you, officially, they executed on one of those letters by giving Melissa a spot on Wife Swap.”
DePaola claimed Gorga is “currently filming” and was paid $125,000 for her appearance.
“What I didn’t say at the time was that with the promise letters, came money,” she continued. “The money Melissa’s being paid came out of the money the network had pre-paid her as a token of good faith to show they were interested in her.”
Not a 'Good Sign' for 'RHONJ'
While fans await a RHONJ update, DePaola offered little hope in that department.
“Sadly, this isn’t a good sign for RHONJ, as one of its principal stars is now filming another show,” she explained. “So, it just adds more fuel to the fire to make it seem like RHONJ is dead in the water and will most likely not return.” DePaola, who hosts the “Get Real With Kim D” podcast and has a highly successful Patreon channel, wrapped with getting a dig in at Gorga, who she is not a fan of.
“As far as Wife Swap goes, good for Melissa, but you couldn’t pay me enough money to do that,” she concluded while laughing. “I wouldn’t leave my dogs to go live in somebody else’s home.”
3 'RHONJ' Stars Were Given Letters of Engagement
This aligns with what DePaola dished to OK! on February 17, as she said, “Three of the women were given letters by the network to keep them engaged/as a token of good faith to show they’re still interested in working with them. This isn’t necessarily for RHONJ, but they will be working with three of the women in some capacity going forward.”
“Bravo and Andy Cohen have repeatedly said, nothing will be decided in terms of RHONJ until 2026,” she added at the time. “All of their shows for this year are mapped out and RHONJ is not factored into that.”
According to a Bravo spokesperson, "No decisions have been made around casting for RHONJ."