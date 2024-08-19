Dolores Catania Reveals Her Exit Plan If She's Not Asked Back to 'RHONJ' as Cast Remains in Flux

“This has done so much for me,” Catania elaborated. “Did I ever belong on TV? I should have been a Housewife from Totowa… and there's nothing wrong with that. How did I get this beautiful life?”

Appearing on Jeff Lewis ' SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Catania shared she is prepared for the inevitable. Revealing “everyone has an expiration date as a [Bravo] Housewife,” Catania stated that “no matter how our expiration date happens,” she plans to leave “gracefully and with a lot of gratitude.”

Catania reiterated she has always been “grateful every year” she’s been on the hit franchise. Earlier in the conversation, Catania also acknowledged she’s always understood being on RHONJ is “not a forever thing.”

For his part, Lewis told Catania he doesn’t “worry” about her future with Bravo as she’s “extremely diplomatic” and gets “along with everyone.” “The issue is that there’s people that… when a contract doesn’t get renewed, fired, whatever — they burn the house down,” Lewis added. “They go after Bravo.” Catania agreed with Lewis that going after the network has “been the trend lately,” with both Lewis and Catania sharing their opinion that doing so is a huge mistake.

Although Lewis admitted to having “words with” Bravo “the first year or two” after his hit show Flipping Out ended, he eventually realized how much appreciation he has for the network. “If it weren’t for them and the platform they gave me, I wouldn’t have this,” Lewis shared. “It just took me a minute because you’re hurt at first.”