Dolores Catania Reveals Her Exit Plan If She's Not Asked Back to 'RHONJ' as Cast Remains in Flux
While The Real Housewives of New Jersey casting for Season 15 remains up in the air — and has been rumored to be so until 2025 — star Dolores Catania has revealed her exit plan if she’s not asked to return to the show.
Appearing on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Catania shared she is prepared for the inevitable. Revealing “everyone has an expiration date as a [Bravo] Housewife,” Catania stated that “no matter how our expiration date happens,” she plans to leave “gracefully and with a lot of gratitude.”
“This has done so much for me,” Catania elaborated. “Did I ever belong on TV? I should have been a Housewife from Totowa… and there's nothing wrong with that. How did I get this beautiful life?”
Catania reiterated she has always been “grateful every year” she’s been on the hit franchise. Earlier in the conversation, Catania also acknowledged she’s always understood being on RHONJ is “not a forever thing.”
For his part, Lewis told Catania he doesn’t “worry” about her future with Bravo as she’s “extremely diplomatic” and gets “along with everyone.” “The issue is that there’s people that… when a contract doesn’t get renewed, fired, whatever — they burn the house down,” Lewis added. “They go after Bravo.” Catania agreed with Lewis that going after the network has “been the trend lately,” with both Lewis and Catania sharing their opinion that doing so is a huge mistake.
Although Lewis admitted to having “words with” Bravo “the first year or two” after his hit show Flipping Out ended, he eventually realized how much appreciation he has for the network. “If it weren’t for them and the platform they gave me, I wouldn’t have this,” Lewis shared. “It just took me a minute because you’re hurt at first.”
Former Bravo stars who have publicly gone to battle with the network include former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo, former Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.
Although no decisions have been made in terms of where RHONJ will head in the future, Catania is potentially in the best place if Bravo ended up keeping any of the current cast. While the cast was split into two sides — “team Teresa Giudice” and “team Melissa Gorga” — Catania was the only cast member who managed to stay mostly neutral and navigate both sides of the fence. Thus, if Bravo ended up continuing the show with one of the “teams,” Catania could easily stick around.