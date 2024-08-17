OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Teresa Giudice
OK LogoREALITY TV

Teresa Giudice 'Not Asked' to Leave 'RHONJ' Despite Cast Shake-Up

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice was not asked to leave 'RHONJ.'

By:

Aug. 17 2024, Published 7:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

While casting for the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains up in the air, it has been confirmed that Teresa Giudice has not been asked to leave — despite a castmate of hers recently claiming otherwise.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

No decisions have been made yet regarding Teresa Giudice's future on 'RHONJ.'

An insider spoke to TMZ to confirm there is “absolutely no truth” to the rumor Giudice was asked to depart the show.

While this is good news for fans of Giudice, the source detailed “no casting decision” has been made about RHONJ Season 15 — and that includes whether or not Giudice will end up returning to the franchise.

Another source also spoke to TMZ to explain production is “not going to focus” on RHONJ Season 15 and what will happen with it until 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice remains close with 'RHONJ' costar Jennifer Aydin.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors regarding Giudice’s departure picked up steam this week when Frank Catania spoke out on the “Lisa Alastuey” podcast. In his conversation, Catania confirmed he had heard rumors Giudice was asked to leave the show as “opposed to being fired.” “This is a shame,” Catania said at the time, as “Teresa… is probably the most recognizable Housewife in the world.”

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Rumors Teresa Giudice was leaving 'RHONJ' were fueled by Frank Catania.

MORE ON:
Teresa Giudice
Article continues below advertisement

Catania continued sharing his thoughts on where things would go with casting, explaining he believes “they are going to be dropping off some people and bringing additional new people in as well as keeping some people on.” He also noted RHONJ could not “continue the way we’re doing it now” due to half the cast refusing to “film together with the other half of the cast.”

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice is the only original cast member left on 'RHONJ.'

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Even though fans are clamoring for details as to what will happen, Andy Cohen has also made it clear no decisions are ready to be made yet.

In a recent appearance in New York City, Cohen commented that while he “wished he had an answer” regarding the casting of the show, Bravo was in “no rush” to figure it out. Cohen also alluded that there definitely would be casting changes as there was “no moving forward with this group.” Cohen has spoken out numerous other times about where things will go with RHONJ, explaining there are four possible ways he could see things going for the franchise. He also has said there could possibly be all “fresh faces" coming — or some of the current women would remain and be integrated with new women.

Giudice has made it clear she does not want to depart the series. On the July 9 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, she said she was “not leaving” as she “started the show.” She did acknowledge, though, that she will depart when “Bravo” wants her to.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.