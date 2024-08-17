Teresa Giudice 'Not Asked' to Leave 'RHONJ' Despite Cast Shake-Up

An insider spoke to TMZ to confirm there is “absolutely no truth” to the rumor Giudice was asked to depart the show.

While this is good news for fans of Giudice, the source detailed “no casting decision” has been made about RHONJ Season 15 — and that includes whether or not Giudice will end up returning to the franchise.

Another source also spoke to TMZ to explain production is “not going to focus” on RHONJ Season 15 and what will happen with it until 2025.