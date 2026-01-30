Ex-CNN Star Don Lemon Arrested Over Anti-ICE Protest in Minnesota

Article continues below advertisement

Former CNN star Don Lemon was arrested on Thursday, January 29, over the anti-ICE protest that stormed a Minneapolis church during Sunday service, his attorney revealed. “Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards,” Lemon’s attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement. “This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing his administration will not stand,” the statement continued.

Article continues below advertisement

'Don Will Fight These Charges'

Source: Don Lemon / YouTube Don Lemon was arrested on January 29.

"Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this case," Lowell fumed, adding, “Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The star was part of a group of protestors who disrupted a church service in Minneapolis.

The 59-year-old TV personality was part of a group of protesters who caused chaos at Cities Church. It's unclear what charges he faces. However, he's been accused of violating the Enforcement Act of 1871, also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, which combats white supremacist violence and enforces the Fourteenth Amendment. Lemon previously tried to get out of facing criminal charges by claiming he was "committing journalism" while taking part in the incident, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon told podcaster Benny Johnson on Tuesday, January 27. Lemon posted a video of himself before, during and after the event. Federal prosecutors tried to charge Lemon, but the chief federal judge in Minneapolis declined to allow the case to continue since he saw no probable cause to arrest the journalist.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

INTENT: The opening to Don Lemon’s insane livestream is an admission of foreknowledge that the group he was in contact with was going to storm a church, based on his prior communications with its leader. pic.twitter.com/g0GVHB4871 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 19, 2026 Source: @BonillaJL/X Don Lemon spoke from the parking lot before heading into the church.

Ahead of the event, he spoke to the camera from a snowy parking lot. “These are resistance protesters, they’re planning an operation we’re going to follow them on. I can’t tell you exactly what they’re doing, but it’s called Operation Pull-Up,” he said via the clip. “It’s Nekima Armstrong, she’s been doing this since George Floyd, Daunte Wright and others, where they surprise people, catch them off-guard and hold them to account,” the former CNN host added, referring to the name of a prominent local activist. “So that’s what we’re doing here, and after we do this operation, you’ll see it live, these operations are surprise operations, again I can’t tell you where they’re going."

Source: mega Don Lemon attempted to wall back his prior comments.