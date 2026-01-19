Politics MAGA Superfan Nicki Minaj Hurls Gay Slur at 'Disgusting' Don Lemon, Demands He Be Locked Up for Covering ICE Protest at Minnesota Church Source: mega 'How dare you?' the rapper addressed the former CNN journalist on X. Allie Fasanella Jan. 19 2026, Updated 3:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj aimed a homophobic slur at Don Lemon and called for him to be thrown in jail for reporting on an ICE protest at a Minnesota church. Taking to X shortly after midnight on Monday, January, 19, the MAGA rapper wrote in an all-caps post, "DON ‘C--- SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING." "HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!" she continued, including a creepy picture of the villainous Chucky doll from the Child’s Play series. "HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

DON ‘COCK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING.



HOW DARE YOU?



I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!



HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION.



LOCK HIM UP!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xoQBl9KDJY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 19, 2026 Source: @NICKIMINAJ/x Nicki Minaj called Don Lemon a homophobic slur on Monday, January 19.

Article continues below advertisement

'#ArrestDonLemon'

Source: mega Nicki Minaj shared another post bashing the reporter.

Minaj, 43, later shared a post that slammed Lemon, 59, for marrying a White man, among other things. "This is the same man who goes home every day to his white husband, yet parades himself as PRO BLACK, questioning Black people’s authenticity and telling others to 'prove' their Blackness while feeling bold enough to speak on @NICKIMINAJ," her message read. "True or False? #ArrestDonLemon," she replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Don Lemon Tells Nicki Minaj to 'Sit the F--- Down'

Source: @TMz/x Don Lemon addressed Nicki Minaj's comments in a video.

Speaking to an outlet on Monday morning, the former CNN news anchor urged the "Beez in the Trap" rapper to "sit the f--- down." Lemon also said of the artist, who was born in Trinidad, "Under Trump's rules, she should be deported. Because I don't think, reportedly, she is a legal citizen here. She is undocumented." He also declared that his fellow Black and gay friends should not be supporting Minaj amid her newfound MAGA fixation.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon stopped by TMZ Live and went off on Nicki Minaj, telling her to "sit the f*** down," and urged her to "get a life and grow some brains." 💥 pic.twitter.com/8EY4TBiEvg — TMZ (@TMZ) January 19, 2026 Source: @tmx/x Don Lemon responded to Nicki Minaj, telling her to 'grow some brains.'

Article continues below advertisement

'Stop Being a Homophobic Bigot'

Source: mega Don Lemon called out Nicki Minaj's husband, accused s-- offender Kenneth Petty.

Lemon then took aim at Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who was previously accused of rape. "By the way, isn't she married to an alleged pedophile?" he said. "I'm pretty sure, maybe that's part of the reason she's cozying up to the Trump administration, for some leniency for her family members... and it's very transparent." "F--- off, stop being a homophobic bigot, and get a life and some brains," he concluded.

Don Lemon Put 'on Notice' by DOJ After Covering Church Protest

Source: mega Don Lemon is facing backlash after participating in an anti-ICE protest that stormed a church during a Sunday service.