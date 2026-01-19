or
MAGA Superfan Nicki Minaj Hurls Gay Slur at 'Disgusting' Don Lemon, Demands He Be Locked Up for Covering ICE Protest at Minnesota Church

split photo of don lemon and nicki minaj
Source: mega

'How dare you?' the rapper addressed the former CNN journalist on X.

Jan. 19 2026, Updated 3:54 p.m. ET

Nicki Minaj aimed a homophobic slur at Don Lemon and called for him to be thrown in jail for reporting on an ICE protest at a Minnesota church.

Taking to X shortly after midnight on Monday, January, 19, the MAGA rapper wrote in an all-caps post, "DON ‘C--- SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING."

"HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!" she continued, including a creepy picture of the villainous Chucky doll from the Child’s Play series. "HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!"

Source: @NICKIMINAJ/x

Nicki Minaj called Don Lemon a homophobic slur on Monday, January 19.

'#ArrestDonLemon'

image of Nicki Minaj shared another post bashing the reporter.
Source: mega

Nicki Minaj shared another post bashing the reporter.

Minaj, 43, later shared a post that slammed Lemon, 59, for marrying a White man, among other things.

"This is the same man who goes home every day to his white husband, yet parades himself as PRO BLACK, questioning Black people’s authenticity and telling others to 'prove' their Blackness while feeling bold enough to speak on @NICKIMINAJ," her message read.

"True or False? #ArrestDonLemon," she replied.

Don Lemon Tells Nicki Minaj to 'Sit the F--- Down'

image of Don Lemon addressed Nicki Minaj's comments in a video.
Source: @TMz/x

Don Lemon addressed Nicki Minaj's comments in a video.

Speaking to an outlet on Monday morning, the former CNN news anchor urged the "Beez in the Trap" rapper to "sit the f--- down."

Lemon also said of the artist, who was born in Trinidad, "Under Trump's rules, she should be deported. Because I don't think, reportedly, she is a legal citizen here. She is undocumented."

He also declared that his fellow Black and gay friends should not be supporting Minaj amid her newfound MAGA fixation.

Source: @tmx/x

Don Lemon responded to Nicki Minaj, telling her to 'grow some brains.'

'Stop Being a Homophobic Bigot'

image of Don Lemon called out Nicki Minaj's husband, accused s-- offender Kenneth Petty.
Source: mega

Don Lemon called out Nicki Minaj's husband, accused s-- offender Kenneth Petty.

Lemon then took aim at Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who was previously accused of rape.

"By the way, isn't she married to an alleged pedophile?" he said. "I'm pretty sure, maybe that's part of the reason she's cozying up to the Trump administration, for some leniency for her family members... and it's very transparent."

"F--- off, stop being a homophobic bigot, and get a life and some brains," he concluded.

Don Lemon Put 'on Notice' by DOJ After Covering Church Protest

image of Don Lemon is facing backlash after participating in an anti-ICE protest that stormed a church during a Sunday service.
Source: mega

Don Lemon is facing backlash after participating in an anti-ICE protest that stormed a church during a Sunday service.

Lemon's response to the "Super Bass" rapper's abusive remarks comes as Fox News reported he's been put "on notice" by the Justice Department for joining ICE protestors in disrupting a church service in St. Paul, Minn., on Sunday, January 18.

The journalist — who has been covering disorder in Minnesota following the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday, January 7 — filmed the storming of the church and told viewers that "the freedom to protest" is our right as Americans under First Amendment.

Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, addressed the incident on Sunday, writing on X, "A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo journalism of disrupting a prayer service. You are on notice!"

