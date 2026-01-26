or
Attorney General Pam Bondi Seethes After Judge Blocks Charges Against Don Lemon in Church Protest Scandal

split photo of Pam Bondi & Don Lemon
Source: MEGA

Attorney General Pam Bondi is reportedly angry after a judge blocked federal charges against Don Lemon.

Profile Image

Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed her frustration after a federal magistrate judge in Minnesota blocked charges that the Justice Department sought against journalist Don Lemon. This decision comes in the wake of an anti-ICE protest that disrupted a church service in St. Paul, according to sources familiar with the situation who spoke to CNN and other outlets.

“A source told CNN, ‘The Attorney General is furious about the magistrate judge’s decision,’” multiple reports confirm.

image of Pam Bondi was reportedly angry after a judge blocked charges against Don Lemon.
Source: MEGA

Pam Bondi was reportedly angry after a judge blocked charges against Don Lemon.

The judge's refusal arrived as federal authorities aimed to charge several protesters connected to the incident at Cities Church, a Southern Baptist congregation in St. Paul. Protesters entered the church during the Sunday worship service to confront Pastor David Easterwood, who organizers allege also holds a role with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lemon, a former CNN anchor now working independently, was on-site at the protest, livestreaming from within the church.

In footage captured during the incident, Lemon explained, “I’m just here photographing, I’m not part of the group. I’m a journalist,” addressing officers and church attendees.

image of The case stemmed from an anti-ICE protest inside a Minnesota church.
Source: MEGA

The case stemmed from an anti-ICE protest inside a Minnesota church.

According to the Associated Press, the magistrate judge declined to sign the complaint against Lemon that federal prosecutors had requested. This unusual move effectively blocked the immediate filing of those charges. The Guardian reported that the judge's refusal came after prosecutors sought to move forward, quoting Lemon’s attorney, who defended his actions as protected newsgathering.

image of Don Lemon said he was present only as a journalist documenting the event.
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon said he was present only as a journalist documenting the event.

MORE ON:
Pam Bondi

Federal officials have not disclosed specific details about the charges they aimed to bring against Lemon, and the Justice Department has refrained from issuing a formal statement regarding its prosecution attempt. The AP noted that this decision forms part of a broader federal reaction to the church disruption, which includes arrests of protest organizers.

Bondi's reported response has intensified the ongoing political debate surrounding the Minnesota protest and the Trump administration’s tougher enforcement stance. The incident at Cities Church gained national attention as it intertwined immigration issues, religious practices and public confrontations amid rising tensions in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer. Protests and counterprotests have emerged in response.

image of The judge declined to approve prosecutors’ requested complaint.
Source: MEGA

The judge declined to approve prosecutors’ requested complaint.

Authorities have made additional arrests related to the church disruption. Bondi announced on Thursday, January 22, that civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong was arrested. Officials later confirmed further arrests, including those of St. Paul school board member Chauntyll Allen, as reported by Reuters and the AP.

The Trump administration has declared any interference with religious services a serious crime. Federal officials previously indicated that the Justice Department would investigate whether the protest violated federal laws protecting access to religious worship.

Lemon maintains that he did not participate in the protest and was merely there to document it. His attorney has contended that charging him for his presence would violate press freedoms, according to reports on the case.

