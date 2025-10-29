Shots Fired: Don Lemon Declares Megyn Kelly 'Looks Trans' in Shocking Controversial Statement

Article continues below advertisement

Don Lemon just ignited a firestorm of controversy after claiming Megyn Kelly "looks trans." The former CNN host made the shocking statement during the Monday, October 27, episode of his "Clip Farmers" podcast. Lemon criticized the right-wing media personality's appearance after his co-hosts John Cotter and Chris Miglioranzi referred to Kelly as "chopped" toward the end of the episode.

Source: Don Lemon/YouTube Don Lemon claimed Megyn Kelly 'looks trans.'

After being informed by his co-hosts that the term meant "not hot," Lemon agreed, stating: "Yeah, she's chopped." Lemon didn't stop there, however, as he went on to list various reasons he finds Kelly unattractive. "It’s a lot of hair pieces and makeup and it’s, like, too, I don’t know, the whole MAGA look," he snubbed.

Source: MEGA Don Lemon called Megyn Kelly 'clockable.'

Lemon further stereotyped all MAGA media personalities by claiming they are too skinny. "Eat a f------ cheeseburger," he declared. The liberal journalist then shared his jaw-dropping comment about Kelly allegedly resembling a transgender woman.

Source: Don Lemon/YouTube Don Lemon agreed with his co-host's claim that Megyn Kelly looks 'chopped.'