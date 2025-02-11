or
Megyn Kelly Dubs Taylor Swift the 'Biggest Loser' After She Was Booed at the Super Bowl

Megyn Kelly criticized Taylor Swift's decision to share her views on politics.

Feb. 11 2025, Updated 3:43 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly doesn't mince words when it comes to her views on Taylor Swift.

While discussing the "Cruel Summer" singer's appearance at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, the journalist pointed out the moment when she was booed by the crowd.

Taylor Swift was booed at Super Bowl LIX.

"Other than the Kansas City Chiefs, I think it is fair to say Taylor Swift was the biggest loser of the night," she said during her Monday, February 10, installment of her show. "I am sure you have seen the videos at this point. There was such a juxtaposition in the crowd reaction to Taylor versus the crowd reaction to President Trump when they showed them on the jumbotron."

Kelly claimed it was "just so obvious the crowd loved" the current president, while Swift was "audibly jeered" as she looked "confused" by the negative reactions.

Megyn Kelly said she believed the boos 'mostly had to do with' Taylor Swift's politics.

While it was unclear if she was being booed by Eagles fans for being there to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce — the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs — or for other reasons, Kelly hinted it was related to her left-leaning views.

"I believe it mostly had to do with her politics and her shoving them down our throat, taking a side," she said, referring to her endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz. "Sorry, Taylor, but FAFO [f--- around and find out]. You are currently in the ‘FO’ part of your political endorsement."

Taylor Swift has been dating Travis Kelce since September 2023.

Kelly conceded that Swift has "fought some good battles," such as her legal feud with Scooter Braun over the rights to her music, but claimed the award-winning artist "blew it" with fans because of two things — overexposure and sharing her political opinions.

"In the case of Taylor Swift, I think a lot of people feel like, I gave you some celebration. Maybe I brought my kid to your Eras Tour," she continued. "But now I get you shoved down my throat in every magazine cover, all over the internet, at the football games every week. I am sick of you."

"More importantly — she got political," Kelly added. "No matter which side you choose to support, you are going to alienate half of the country."

Taylor Swift called Kamala Harris a 'gifted leader' in her 2024 endorsement.

As OK! previously reported, Swift endorsed Harris for POTUS on September 10, 2024.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice."

