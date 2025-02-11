Megyn Kelly Dubs Taylor Swift the 'Biggest Loser' After She Was Booed at the Super Bowl

"Other than the Kansas City Chiefs, I think it is fair to say Taylor Swift was the biggest loser of the night," she said during her Monday, February 10, installment of her show. "I am sure you have seen the videos at this point. There was such a juxtaposition in the crowd reaction to Taylor versus the crowd reaction to President Trump when they showed them on the jumbotron."

Kelly claimed it was "just so obvious the crowd loved" the current president, while Swift was "audibly jeered" as she looked "confused" by the negative reactions.