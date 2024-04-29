Caitlyn Jenner Tells 'Privileged' Don Lemon to 'Get Over' Himself after Awkward Interview About Living as a 'Black Gay Man'
Something Don Lemon said seemed to trigger Caitlyn Jenner.
The controversial Republican took to social media to slam the former CNN host after Lemon opened up about his experiences as a "Black gay man" in America during a guest appearance on the Friday, April 26, episode of Real Time With Bill Maher.
Lemon appeared on Bill Maher's talk show with Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at the NYU Stern School of Business.
The conversation largely focused on current protests breaking out at college campuses across the country as students remain divided over the Hamas-Israeli war, however, at some point the discussion took a turn — with Lemon starting to describe his own feelings of prejudice in the United States.
"I'm different than you guys. I'm a Black gay man, so I live in uncomfortable spaces all the time," he can be heard saying during the talk show.
His comment perhaps came out of left field, as Maher seemed a bit surprised by the statement and replied: "Why? What is going on? What do you mean uncomfortable spaces?"
Lemon further explained, "I am often the only person of color in the room," though Maher awkwardly interjected, noting, "there's only three of us," seemingly calling the news anchor out for trying to make a case about race in such a specific setting.
Following the ordeal, Jenner completely tore Lemon apart while praising Maher for unapologetically calling out his talk show guest.
"Good on you Bill Maher. Don is a privileged, wealthy, (not to mention entitled ie. Demands to X and CNN in alleged contract terms), celebrity. Get over yourself," the former Olympian declared via X ,formerly named Twitter.
In response to the intense tweet, several social media users chimed in to slam Lemon — who was fired from CNN last year after making allegedly sexist and ageist remarks on live television.
"The victim/race card is always pulled by people like him when someone goes against their rhetoric and has factual points," one critic claimed, as another deemed Lemon "a total race baiter."
Some X users took a moment to ridicule Jenner for making such harsh comments about Lemon and the topic of race and privilege, as someone told the reality star to take her "own advice" and "get over" herself.
"Looks who’s talking," an additional user quipped.