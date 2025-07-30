Don Trump Jr. Gushes Over 'Hot' Dad Donald in Controversial Sydney Sweeney Post
Donald Trump Jr. shared an AI-generated image of his father, Donald Trump, to poke fun at Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign scandal.
“That Hanse.... Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!” Don Jr. captioned the rather awkward photo, which depicted the president wearing a jean jumpsuit while lying on his side as he posed with his legs open and arm resting on his stomach.
Don Jr.’s Tuesday, July 29, post comes after the actress' ad was accused of being racist.
Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Ad Campaign
While Sydney’s actual beauty wasn’t the cause, the brand’s choice of wording on the ads led to complaints about American Eagle being racist. “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” one ad says with a photo of the Euphoria actress in the same position as the president’s AI photo shared by Don Jr.
“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My genes are blue,” the actress stated in a new American Eagle commercial.
Many believe it heavily leaned into white supremacy.
Democrats and Republicans Divided Over 'Racist' American Eagle Campaign
While some social media users have played into the controversial campaign, like the satirical Instagram account known as 300 Guns — which shared several images of Sydney’s advertisements, one of which included the text, “It is so refreshing to [see] someone actually attractive in ad again" — others have fought against the apparent racial divide.
A viral side-by-side photo of American Eagle’s newest campaign with Sydney and one from 2019 of a plus-sized African American model has shed light on what the brand may now deem suitable for their company.
Many Instagram users commented on the comparison by suggesting “the Trump effect” has kicked in, as some Americans aren't afraid to express their belief that thin, white women are superior.
On X, Sydney’s American Eagle campaign went completely viral, leading to thousands of comments about who’s right.
“The American Eagles ad wasn’t just a commercial. It was a love letter to white nationalism and eugenic fantasies, and Sydney Sweeney knew it,” commented one person.
Senator Ted Cuz Comments on Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Campaign
“What the left hates most about this ad isn’t the beautiful white woman, it’s the fact American Eagle had the balls to disobey the far left’s control of what they allow on TV. This ad shows that the left is losing their power and that's what's making them furious,” wrote another.
“The Woke don’t like Beautiful White Women. That’s what it is,” said a third person.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz also weighed in on the controversy, tweeting, “Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I’m sure that will poll well….”