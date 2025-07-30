'You're Too Old for This': Ted Cruz Mocked for Defending 'Beautiful' Sydney Sweeney's Controversial American Eagle Ad

Senator Ted Cruz complimented Sydney Sweeney's good looks after some people criticized her American Eagle jeans campaign.

Some people have accused the campaign of supporting eugenics — a practice that tries to improve the genetic quality of a population, which has been linked to the Nazis — due to the actress' blonde hair and blue eyes. Others felt the advertisement over-sexualized the movie star.

Ted Cruz defended Sydney Sweeney 's controversial American Eagle jeans ad , and while he surely had good intentions, his comments about the drama sparked backlash from social media users.

When Cruz, 54, caught wind of the drama, he wrote on X, "Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I’m sure that will poll well…."

His words irked the public, with many social media users questioning why he was even reacting to the situation.

"There’s literally no reason for you to comment on this story," one person noted, while another said, "Bro go back on vacation buddy. Too old for this."

"Glad you’re spending time and effort on things that matter the most," dissed a third individual.