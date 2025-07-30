'You're Too Old for This': Ted Cruz Mocked for Defending 'Beautiful' Sydney Sweeney's Controversial American Eagle Ad
Ted Cruz defended Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle jeans ad, and while he surely had good intentions, his comments about the drama sparked backlash from social media users.
Some people have accused the campaign of supporting eugenics — a practice that tries to improve the genetic quality of a population, which has been linked to the Nazis — due to the actress' blonde hair and blue eyes. Others felt the advertisement over-sexualized the movie star.
Ted Cruz Calls Sydney Sweeney 'Beautiful'
When Cruz, 54, caught wind of the drama, he wrote on X, "Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I’m sure that will poll well…."
His words irked the public, with many social media users questioning why he was even reacting to the situation.
"There’s literally no reason for you to comment on this story," one person noted, while another said, "Bro go back on vacation buddy. Too old for this."
"Glad you’re spending time and effort on things that matter the most," dissed a third individual.
The Senator Gets Called Out for Weighing in on the Hot Topic
The Euphoria alum, 27, hasn't addressed the negativity, though numerous celebrities have poked fun at it, especially due to the awkward video component.
Doja Cat, 29, posted a TikTok in which she repeats Sweeney's quote in an exaggerated accent with silly facial expressions: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."
Bachelor Nation's Gabby Windey also wasn't a fan.
"I just watched the Sydney Sweeney ad, well, the one on her Instagram, which is apparently mild compared to everything else. We've all seen the commentary, and yes, it's terrifying," the reality star, 34, spilled in a TikTok.
"But also, in the ad, they do a close-up a-- shot, and she's not filling out the jeans. She doesn't have that good of jeans," the Traitors alum noted. "These jeans are doing nothing for her a--. G-E-N-E or J-E-A-N, either one. So I beg to defer on the whole thing."
The White House Denounces 'Cancel Culture'
Even President Donald Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, had something to say about the scandal.
"Cancel culture run amok," Cheung penned online. "This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They're tired of this bull----."