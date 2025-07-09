Donald Trump Aide Forced to Remove 'Furious' Laura Loomer From President's Date Night With Wife Melania
Laura Loomer is edging herself far, far away from the president’s good graces.
The far-right political activist had to be forced away from Donald and Melania Trump during their date night at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to see the opening night of Les Misérables.
'Furious' Laura Loomer Escorted Away From Donald Trump
Laura reportedly scurried up the stairs toward the VIP section to get the president’s attention before one of his aides intervened and directed the “furious” MAGA enthusiast away from the First Couple.
Laura has been known to have influence over the president, often swaying him and his decisions. Two months before she was escorted out of the Kennedy Center on June 11, Laura met with Donald in the Oval Office to present research on several National Security Council figures whom she presumed disloyal.
Donald Trump Fires Six Officials After Meeting With Laura Loomer
The president reportedly turned to his national security advisor, Michael Waltz, and ordered each individual whom Laura named to be exiled. “I want all of them fired,” Donald immediately said.
Within days, the 79-year-old went on to fire six officials, including former senior director for intelligence Brian Walsh, former senior director for legislative affairs Thomas Boodry, former senior director for international organizations Maggie Dougherty, former director of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command Timothy Haugh, former NSA deputy director Wendy Noble and former senior director for technology and national security David Feith.
- Staffing Crisis: Far-Right Activist Laura Loomer Convinces President Donald Trump to Fire Several National Security Council Members
- 'Uncomfortable': Donald Trump Mocked for Awkwardly Holding Wife Melania's Hand by Just Her Thumb During Date Night
- 'What Language Is That?': Donald Trump Mocked for His Latest 'Word Salad' as He Praises 'Incredible' Daughter-in-Law Lara
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Says He 'Sometimes' Listens to Laura Loomer
After the firings were issued in April, the president spoke with reporters on Air Force One about Laura’s intelligence and her push for new administrative staffers.
“She makes recommendations, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations. I listen to everybody, and then I make a decision,” Donald said.
Laura Loomer Outs Donald Trump for Accepting $400 Million Gift
Although she has had some pull in the White House, in May, Laura outed the president on X for accepting a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar, leading the political leader to call her directly to address the situation.
“I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him. But I have to call a spade a spade. We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits,” the far-right activist tweeted.
After the president spoke with Laura about her concerning comment, she sent out another social media post, saying she supports “Trump and his position fully,” adding, “President Trump explained everything, and I get along very well with him. All is fine. We are on the same team.”