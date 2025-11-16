Donald Trump Allegedly Was 'Banging' Assistant, Emails to Jeffrey Epstein Claim

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump reportedly had an intimate relationship with his assistant Madeleine Westerhout, according to author Michael Wolff. Wolff made the accusation in a book draft that he shared with now-dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in a 2019 email, The Mirror reported. The president, 79, allegedly dished to his friends that he was "banging" his 28-year-old aide.

Source: MEGA An email sent to Jeffrey Epstein allegedly discussed Donald Trump's personal assistant.

The email was part of a series of documents given to the U.S. government by Epstein's estate. The book draft portion that was sent to Epstein was about Trump spending the 2018 winter holidays at the White House instead of with his extended family at Mar-a-Lago. His wife, Melania Trump, had left for Florida at the time already, however, she did opt to spend Christmas in Washington, D.C. "In an empty White House, Trump's personal secretary, 28-year-old Madeleine Westerhout, brought his papers and call sheets from the West Wing up to the residence, finding him, she told friends, in his underwear," the novel outline read.

Trump Allegedly Bragged to His Friends About His Relationship With Madeleine

Source: MEGA Donald Trump decided to spend Christmas 2018 at the White House rather than in Florida with his family.

"[Steve] Bannon recalled noting that Trump took a particular interest in her. A leering Trump kept repeating, 'She's got a way about her,' his signature, and creepy, stamp of approval for young women," it went on. "Now the president was telling friends that he wasn't staying at the White House because of the shutdown. He was staying because he was 'banging' Madeleine. Shutdown bravado? Locker room talk? Or all part of a new alternative reality that only he seemed to be living in?" Wolff penned.

Madeleine Denies Wolff's Book Accusations

Source: MEGA Madeleine Westerhout was fired from Donald Trump's administration in 2019.

Westerhout's lawyer slammed the book's accusations, saying in a statement: "These are absurd and defamatory accusations from a discredited writer who has been known to peddle falsehoods. The lies in this email are unhinged from reality and simply not true." The staffer was Trump's personal secretary from 2017 until 2019. She was fired in August 2019 after it was discovered that she intentionally shared details about the Trump family and White House business to the media.

Source: MEGA Madeleine Westerhout thanked Trump in her 2020 memoir.