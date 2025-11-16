or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Allegedly Was 'Banging' Assistant, Emails to Jeffrey Epstein Claim

image of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Author Michael Wolff wrote an email to Jeffrey Epstein about Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 16 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump reportedly had an intimate relationship with his assistant Madeleine Westerhout, according to author Michael Wolff.

Wolff made the accusation in a book draft that he shared with now-dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in a 2019 email, The Mirror reported.

The president, 79, allegedly dished to his friends that he was "banging" his 28-year-old aide.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of An email sent to Jeffrey Epstein allegedly discussed Donald Trump's personal assistant.
Source: MEGA

An email sent to Jeffrey Epstein allegedly discussed Donald Trump's personal assistant.

The email was part of a series of documents given to the U.S. government by Epstein's estate. The book draft portion that was sent to Epstein was about Trump spending the 2018 winter holidays at the White House instead of with his extended family at Mar-a-Lago.

His wife, Melania Trump, had left for Florida at the time already, however, she did opt to spend Christmas in Washington, D.C.

"In an empty White House, Trump's personal secretary, 28-year-old Madeleine Westerhout, brought his papers and call sheets from the West Wing up to the residence, finding him, she told friends, in his underwear," the novel outline read.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Allegedly Bragged to His Friends About His Relationship With Madeleine

image of Donald Trump decided to spend Christmas 2018 at the White House rather than in Florida with his family.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump decided to spend Christmas 2018 at the White House rather than in Florida with his family.

"[Steve] Bannon recalled noting that Trump took a particular interest in her. A leering Trump kept repeating, 'She's got a way about her,' his signature, and creepy, stamp of approval for young women," it went on.

"Now the president was telling friends that he wasn't staying at the White House because of the shutdown. He was staying because he was 'banging' Madeleine. Shutdown bravado? Locker room talk? Or all part of a new alternative reality that only he seemed to be living in?" Wolff penned.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Madeleine Denies Wolff's Book Accusations

image of Madeleine Westerhout was fired from Donald Trump's administration in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Madeleine Westerhout was fired from Donald Trump's administration in 2019.

Westerhout's lawyer slammed the book's accusations, saying in a statement: "These are absurd and defamatory accusations from a discredited writer who has been known to peddle falsehoods. The lies in this email are unhinged from reality and simply not true."

The staffer was Trump's personal secretary from 2017 until 2019. She was fired in August 2019 after it was discovered that she intentionally shared details about the Trump family and White House business to the media.

image of Madeleine Westerhout thanked Trump in her 2020 memoir.
Source: MEGA

Madeleine Westerhout thanked Trump in her 2020 memoir.

Westerhout scribed in her 2020 memoir, Off the Record, about her firing, but she did not mention her alleged relationship with the businessman.

But she did show gratitude to Trump in her book's acknowledgments section, writing: "I must give a special thanks to President Trump. The more than two and a half years I spent sitting outside the Oval Office were the most exciting of my life. I wish everyone could get to know him the way I did. They would never doubt how much he loves this country."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.