Jimmy Fallon Trolls Donald Trump After Epstein Emails Leak, Jokes He's 'More Stressed Than an Air Traffic Controller at Newark Airport'

split photo of jimmy fallon and donald trump
Source: mega

Jimmy Fallon trolled Donald Trump on 'The Tonight Show' after newly released emails of Jeffrey Epstein's connect the president to the pedophile's scandal.

Nov. 13 2025, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Jimmy Fallon had some jokes about Donald Trump following the release of shocking emails of Jeffrey Epstein's that connect the president to the late pedophile.

On the Wednesday, November 12, episode of The Tonight Show, the late-night host did his best impression of Trump as he quipped that when the POTUS was notified about the leak, he probably said, "Bring back the shutdown — bring it back!"

image of Jimmy Fallon mocked Donald Trump during last night's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'
Source: mega

Jimmy Fallon mocked Donald Trump during last night's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

"As we speak, Trump is more stressed than an air traffic controller at Newark airport," he joked, referencing the ongoing issues of air traffic controller shortages at one of the busiest U.S. airports.

Fallon, 51, then brought up that Trump, 79, hosted some of Wall Street’s biggest names at the White House last night.

He cracked that the divisive president might have said during the dinner, "Who wants to watch anything but the news?"

Jeffrey Epstein's Leaked Emails Mention Donald Trump

image of Jeffrey Epstein once called Donald Trump a 'maniac.'
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein once called Donald Trump a 'maniac.'

Epstein’s leaked emails address his reported fallout with Trump after the former allegedly "stole" young women from the ex-real estate mogul's Mar-a-Lago mansion.

Epstein wrote, "Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever...of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop." The convicted s-- trafficker is referring to his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving prison time.

Jeffrey Epstein Once Said Donald Trump Might Have 'Early Dementia'

image of Jeffrey Epstein took aim at Donald Trump's mental state in 2018.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein took aim at Donald Trump's mental state in 2018.

Another email of Epstein's reveals he once mocked Trump, suggesting the president showed signs of “early dementia.

In a correspondence from January 2018, Epstein took aim at Trump’s comments about author Michael Wolff’s controversial book Fire and Fury after the president called it "untruthful” and dubbed Wolff a "total loser.”

“No questions Donald's statement was goofy,” he wrote to former New York Times finance reporter Thomas Landon Jr. “Early dementia?”

Jeffrey Epstein Called Donald Trump a 'Maniac'

image of Jeffrey Epstein referred to the president as a 'maniac' in 2018.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein referred to the president as a 'maniac' in 2018.

In another email to former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler in 2018, he warned her of Trump’s power.

"You might want to tell your dem friends that treating trump like a mafia don ignores the fact that he has great dangerous power. Tightening the noose too slowly, risks a very bad situation. Gambino was never the commander in chief there was little Gambino could do as the walls closed in. Not so with this maniac,” Epstein wrote.

Jeffrey Epstein Claimed Donald Trump Has 'No Friends'

image of The convicted s-- trafficker once said, 'Donald is close to no one.'
Source: mega

The convicted s-- trafficker once said, 'Donald is close to no one.'

The disgraced financier also claimed Trump had no friends in an email to Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

"Donald is close to no one,” he said. “He talks to many people. He tells each one something different."

