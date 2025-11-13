Jeffrey Epstein 'Believed' Donald Trump 'Alerted Police' About His Trafficking Scheme Amid Their 'Exploding Feud,' Michael Wolff Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Was Donald Trump the canary all along? In perhaps his most shocking allegation yet, Michael Wolff claimed Jeffrey Epstein "believed" his former friend and current president of the United States was the one who gave police dirt on the late pedophile's trafficking scheme. The American journalist revealed the jaw-dropping accusation in a Substack post on Thursday, November 13, following Democrats on the House Oversight Committee's release of 20,000 documents exposing Epstein's emails.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein allegedly 'believed' Donald Trump 'alerted police' about his crimes.

"Epstein believed that it was Trump, long aware of Epstein’s sexual tastes, and a sometimes participant in them, who, as part of their exploding feud, alerted the police," Wolff alleged. The author noted he initially reported the information in his June 2019 book "with Epstein's consent." At the time Wolff's book hit shelves, the reporter said Epstein was in Paris and immediately faced regrets regarding the details he spilled about Trump.

Jeffrey Epstein Worried He 'Went Too Far' Giving Information About Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was president when Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for trafficking.

"I think I went too far," Wolff recalled Epstein telling him, though the writer replied, "Well, too late now." Wolff remembered feeling "pleased that I'd been able to publish this story before he got cold feet." Several weeks later, Epstein was ultimately arrested on the tarmac of Teterboro Airport in New Jersey upon returning home from Paris on his private jet.

Imprisoned Jeffrey Epstein Died by Suicide in 2019

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.

Trump was president at the time, and his Department of Justice took "the unprecedented step of abrogating the non-prosecution agreement the DOJ had made with Epstein in 2008," Wolff pointed out. By August 2019, only two months after Wolff's book was published, Epstein was found dead by suicide inside of his New York City jail cell. While Trump has simply blamed his falling out with Epstein on the disgraced financier being a "creep" and "stealing" girls from his Mar-a-Lago spa, the late s-- offender had a different perspective when speaking to Wolff.

Jeffrey Epstein Dished Details on His and Donald Trump's Friendship 'Breakup'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed he stopped being friends with Jeffrey Epstein because he was a 'creep.'