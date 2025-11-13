or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Jeffrey Epstein
NEWS

Jeffrey Epstein 'Believed' Donald Trump 'Alerted Police' About His Trafficking Scheme Amid Their 'Exploding Feud,' Michael Wolff Claims

Split photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends before the late pedophile went down for prostitution and trafficking.

Profile Image

Nov. 13 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

Was Donald Trump the canary all along?

In perhaps his most shocking allegation yet, Michael Wolff claimed Jeffrey Epstein "believed" his former friend and current president of the United States was the one who gave police dirt on the late pedophile's trafficking scheme.

The American journalist revealed the jaw-dropping accusation in a Substack post on Thursday, November 13, following Democrats on the House Oversight Committee's release of 20,000 documents exposing Epstein's emails.

Image of Jeffrey Epstein allegedly 'believed' Donald Trump 'alerted police' about his crimes.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly 'believed' Donald Trump 'alerted police' about his crimes.

"Epstein believed that it was Trump, long aware of Epstein’s sexual tastes, and a sometimes participant in them, who, as part of their exploding feud, alerted the police," Wolff alleged.

The author noted he initially reported the information in his June 2019 book "with Epstein's consent."

At the time Wolff's book hit shelves, the reporter said Epstein was in Paris and immediately faced regrets regarding the details he spilled about Trump.

Jeffrey Epstein Worried He 'Went Too Far' Giving Information About Donald Trump

Image of Donald Trump was president when Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for trafficking.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was president when Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for trafficking.

"I think I went too far," Wolff recalled Epstein telling him, though the writer replied, "Well, too late now."

Wolff remembered feeling "pleased that I'd been able to publish this story before he got cold feet."

Several weeks later, Epstein was ultimately arrested on the tarmac of Teterboro Airport in New Jersey upon returning home from Paris on his private jet.

Imprisoned Jeffrey Epstein Died by Suicide in 2019

Image of Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.

Trump was president at the time, and his Department of Justice took "the unprecedented step of abrogating the non-prosecution agreement the DOJ had made with Epstein in 2008," Wolff pointed out.

By August 2019, only two months after Wolff's book was published, Epstein was found dead by suicide inside of his New York City jail cell.

While Trump has simply blamed his falling out with Epstein on the disgraced financier being a "creep" and "stealing" girls from his Mar-a-Lago spa, the late s-- offender had a different perspective when speaking to Wolff.

Jeffrey Epstein Dished Details on His and Donald Trump's Friendship 'Breakup'

Image of Donald Trump claimed he stopped being friends with Jeffrey Epstein because he was a 'creep.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he stopped being friends with Jeffrey Epstein because he was a 'creep.'

"Epstein spelled out the details for me of the break-up of his friendship with Trump in 2004," the renowned columnist shared elsewhere in his Substack post.

According to Wolff, Epstein "believed he was the top bidder at $36 million on a piece of real estate in Palm Beach" and "took his friend Trump to see the property."

Trump, however, allegedly "went around his friend Epstein’s back and bid $41 million for the house."

"Epstein, with enough knowledge of Trump’s finances to know he didn't have such money, concluded he was acting for someone else — likely part of a money laundering deal — and threatened to expose him," Wolff claimed.

"At that point, the Palm Beach police began to investigate the circumstances of the young girls who were constantly coming and going at Epstein’s house," Wolff added, insinuating that their rift over the Florida mansion was what allegedly triggered Trump to give information to law enforcement.

