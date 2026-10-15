Donald Trump Announces Fort Hood Shooter's Execution 'Will Not' Be Livestreamed Despite Pete Hegseth's Insistence

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President Donald Trump has canceled his administration's highly controversial plan to livestream the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan after both Democrats and Republicans slammed it. "I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan," the president wrote in an October 15 Truth Social post. "But, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device," he continued. "This event will not be streamed."

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Streamed Execution Idea Immediately Faced Backlash

Source: MEGA Trump said 'very good people' would prefer not to have the execution livestreamed.

The planned televised execution appeared to be Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's idea. Hasan's Trump-approved execution was announced on October 5, and shortly after, Hegseth appeared on Real America's Voice saying that live-streaming the execution was a "no brainer," claiming it would be a deterrent for a "radical Islamic attack." Few shared Hegseth's bloodlust. The plan to stream Hasan's execution was met with bipartisan backlash, and even Vice President J.D. Vance admitted he wouldn't watch it.

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Trump Overrules Hegseth

Source: MEGA Hegseth had insisted on the livestream.

Days before Trump formally announced that his administration would nix the streaming, rumors swirled that he got cold feet about the gory spectacle. Reports said that Trump was concerned about the optics since Hasan uses a wheelchair. Senate Republicans also criticized the plan. Senator Thom Tillis, a consistent Hegseth critic, said the idea was "beyond disgusting," while Utah's John Curtis warned that livestreaming Hasan's execution had the potential to turn him into a martyr. The scandal brought on by Hegseth's push to broadcast the state's execution of a man could be another knock against the embattled secretary, who is already rumored to be on the chopping block for his handling of the war in Iran.

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Hasan's Execution Was Part of Hegseth's Plan to Execute Death Row Inmates

Source: BELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Hasan is scheduled to be executed on December 3.

Hasan, a former army psychiatrist, killed 13 people and injured dozens of others during the 2009 attack. He has been on death row for over a decade. Hegseth's push to have him executed is part of what the Pentagon has dubbed "Operation Resolute Justice," which is aimed at expediting the executions of four military death row prisoners, including Hasan. The U.S. has not executed a member of the military since 1961.

Victims' Families Invited to Execution

Source: MEGA Trump is allowing families to view the execution in person.