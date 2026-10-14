Politics 'Disgusting' Pete Hegseth Slammed by Fort Hood Victim's Daughter Over Plans to Livestream Execution: 'This Has Nothing to Do With Justice' Source: BELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT ; MEGA A victim of the Fort Hood shooting is appalled by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's plans to livestream the killer's execution. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 14 2026, Published 1:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The daughter of a Fort Hood shooting victim blasted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s plan to livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan, calling the proposal "disgusting" and warning it would turn a profound family tragedy into "weird circus entertainment.” Hegseth announced that the Pentagon would broadcast the December 3 military execution of the former Army Maj., who killed 13 people at the Texas military base in 2009. Hegseth defended the move by stating that the public needs to understand the "serious consequences" of such actions. However, the proposal has ignited immediate widespread pushback.

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'The Worst Thing You Could Do'

Source: MEGA Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was blasted for his plans.

Keely Cahill Vanacker, whose father, Michael Cahill, was one of 13 people killed by Hasan, told CNN she was appalled by the decision to livestream the execution. “I think that is absolutely the worst thing you could do. I think that this has nothing to do with justice,” Vanacker stated, adding that she learned of Hegseth’s plan from her son, who saw it on Instagram.

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Families Won't Find 'Closure'

Source: BELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT Former Army Maj. Nidal Hasan killed 13 people at the Texas military base in 2009.

“I can’t imagine, with social media, how horrific it would be and how widespread it would be. It is not something you could just get away from,” she said, adding that turning “tragedy into entertainment” will not help them heal. “This does not bring anyone’s family back. Livestreaming isn’t closure for any of us,” she stated. “This is just a really horrible reaction and a way to handle this situation.” Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle slammed the decision.

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Several Officials Disapprove of the Livestream Plan

Source: MEGA Republicans and Democrats blasted the plan as 'disgusting,' 'medieval' and 'gruesome.'

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis called the plan "beyond disgusting," noting public executions are typically reserved for oppressive dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan. Democratic Sen.Chris Murphy described the move as "medieval" and compared the broadcast to propaganda tactics used by ISIS. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is calling on the Pentagon to reverse the “gruesome decision.” President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have signaled growing unease with the plan, and while Trump initially said he supports the execution itself, he allegedly privately noted the livestream "might not happen," stating he would make the ultimate determination.

Source: MEGA Officials fear Hegseth's livestreaming of the execution could be used as extremist propaganda.