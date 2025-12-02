or
Donald Trump Appears to Doze Off During Cabinet Meeting Minutes After Boasting 'I'm Sharper Than I Was 25 Years Ago': Photos

Source: mega

Donald Trump was caught with his eyes closed at a Cabinet meeting.

Dec. 2 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Donald Trump didn't seem very upbeat at his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2.

Despite the fact that numerous colleagues praised the president's actions of late, a photographer caught him closing his eyes and possibly dozing off during the meeting more than once.

Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep During Cabinet Meeting?

Source: mega

Donald Trump seemingly fell asleep during a Tuesday, December 2, Cabinet meeting.

Funny enough, it was just minutes earlier that Trump, 79, gave a speech of his own where he bragged about being in good shape.

"I’ll tell you when there’s something wrong. There will be someday. That’s going to happen to all of us. But right now, I think I am sharper than I was 25 years ago, but who the h--- knows?" he expressed. "I took my physical. I got all As, everything."

Source: @GavinNewsom/x

"We’re saving our country. I don’t want to be braggadocios, but we’re saving our country. All of us," he added, speaking to the room.

Trump Earns Praise From Colleagues

Source: mega

The president was praised by his Cabinet members during the gathering.

Some of the compliments that came Trump's way were from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who oddly praised the POTUS by stating, "You made it through hurricane season without any hurricanes. You even kept the hurricanes away."

He also was lauded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Pete Hegseth.

Source: @atrupar/X

Trump was accused of nodding off at a White House roundtable discussion in October.

This is hardly the first time the commander-in-chief has seemingly got in some shuteye during a public event, as he was also caught with his eyes closed at the U.S. Open this summer. In addition, he appeared to snooze at an October White House roundtable that discussed the anti-fascist movement Antifa (seen above).

J.D. Vance Says Trump 'Doesn't Have an Off Switch'

Source: mega

J.D. Vance claimed Trump 'doesn't have an off switch.'

As OK! reported, Trump's sleeping habits have been called into questioned by some, while Vice President J.D. Vance claimed his boss never rests.

"One thing I’ve learned kind of working with him every day, he doesn’t have an off switch," Vance stated in an interview. "Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he’ll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic. It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?’"

Source: mega

'I don't sleep much,' the president claimed of his lifestyle.

Trump echoed that sentiment when dishing on his recent meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"He does not sleep much, and I don’t sleep much. I think we have the same schedules," he shared in November. "We’re thinking about our countries… We just had a president who slept more than any president. He broke every record."

