Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He 'Doesn’t Sleep Much': 'The Camera Caught Him Taking Power Naps'

President Donald Trump insists he “doesn’t sleep much,” a statement that raised eyebrows across social media and ignited a flurry of memes. Known for his public struggles to stay awake, the former President made this claim during a recent press briefing at the Oval Office as he discussed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he ‘doesn’t sleep much’ during a press briefing.

Trump stated, “He does not sleep much, and I don’t sleep much. I think we have the same schedules. We’re thinking about our countries… We just had a president who slept more than any president. He broke every record.”

The internet quickly reminded Trump of his numerous sleeping-on-camera moments, which have earned him the nickname “Dozy Don.” One user quipped, “Mmm…Donald sleeps plenty lately, it seems," while another countered, “He says he doesn’t sleep, but the camera caught him taking power naps like it was his job.” Critics on the platform X weighed in with biting remarks. “Are we supposed to clap for insomnia now?” asked one user. Others pointed out that Trump’s sleep schedule could explain the “chaos” during his time in office. “A leader delivers results, not excuses about how many hours he stayed up,” another commented.

This is Donald Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office yesterday. He called Biden “sleepy joe” but he is the one passing out in front of the entire country. Sleep Don. This man is not well.



Via Andrew Harnik of Getty pic.twitter.com/1PWf4rphpY — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 7, 2025 Source: @harryjsisson/X

Trump’s declaration also drew attention to a recent incident when he struggled to stay awake during Melania Trump's "Fostering the Future" initiative. The video of him napping went viral, leaving many to question his claims about sleeplessness.

Source: MEGA Many people online mocked his sleeping claim.

In September, Trump appeared to doze off during King Charles’ nine-minute speech at Windsor Castle. Just days earlier, he was seen drifting off while sharing a press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leading to considerable online mockery. Trump was also caught sleeping during a memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Ariz.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was seen dozing off at several events, sparking online ridicule.

CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins revealed on a recent podcast that Trump “does not sleep.” She stated, “You never want to be on Air Force One on a trip… Trump is just always up and talking. He will wake staff up if they’re asleep because he wants to talk to them.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi also commented on Trump’s infamous sleep patterns, saying, “None of us can keep up with him; we always joke. I don’t know how he does it. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.”

Source: MEGA Critics said his sleep habits could explain past chaos in office.