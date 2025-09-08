or
Article continues below advertisement
Sleepy Donald Trump Is Back! President, 79, Snoozes During U.S. Open as Health Concerns Ramp Up

donald trump caught sleeping us open health concerns rise
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was caught snoozing at the U.S. Open, sparking fresh health rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 8:45 a.m. ET

Donald Trump couldn’t keep his eyes open at the U.S. Open.

On Sunday, September 7, the 79-year-old president was caught on camera looking drowsy in the Rolex box during the finals match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, following recent chatter about his health.

image of Donald Trump was spotted dozing at the U.S. Open.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was spotted dozing at the U.S. Open.

Wearing his signature blue suit and red tie, Trump was caught closing his eyes mid-match as he sat with top aides and family members, including U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner and granddaughter Arabella Kushner.

According to an outlet, Donald’s appearance created chaos at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with fans facing intense bag checks and TSA-style screenings. Security delays pushed the start of the match back by 30 minutes.

Later, when the commander-in-chief — who was loudly booed at the same event a decade ago — appeared on the jumbotron during a break, the crowd erupted with a mix of boos and cheers.

Source: @LucasSa56947288/X
image of The president's sleepy moment quickly went viral.
Source: MEGA

The president's sleepy moment quickly went viral.

The president didn’t seem fazed as he waved to supporters and even signed MAGA hats, tossing them into the stands like souvenirs.

Just last week, viral photos of Donald’s hands set off social media theories. One snapshot showed one hand looking pale while the other was noticeably flushed. Earlier in August, a separate image showed his hand bruised, sparking talk of a hidden illness.

Donald Trump

Source: @DaisyRe80647111/X
image of Donald Trump went to the U.S. Open with his family.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went to the U.S. Open with his family.

“Look closely: Trump’s left hand and right hand aren’t the same color,” one user wrote on X.

Another journalist noted that he has "no public events scheduled all weekend," fueling even more rumors at the time.

Donald tried to brush off the whispers during a September 2 Oval Office speech.

"Really? I haven't heard that," he said when a reporter mentioned claims he had died over Labor Day weekend. "It's crazy. Last week I did numerous news conferences and they went very well, like this is going well. And then I didn't do anything for two days and they said, 'There might be something wrong with him.'"

image of Fans booed Donald Trump when he appeared on the big screen at the U.S. Open.
Source: MEGA

Fans booed Donald Trump when he appeared on the big screen at the U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance pushed back during a Fox News interview on September 6, insisting Donald hardly ever rests to keep up with the demands of the presidency.

“One thing I’ve learned kind of working with him every day, he doesn’t have an off switch,” J.D. explained. “Sometimes the president will call you at 12:30 or 2:00 in the morning, and then he’ll call you at 6:00 in the morning about a totally different topic. It’s like, ‘Mr. President, did you go to sleep last night?’”

